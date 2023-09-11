To start the 2023 season, Baltimore beat the Houston Texans 25-9 at home. After playing only eight games for the Ravens in 2022, J.K. Dobbins was expected to have a big season. The 24-year-old has had unfortunate injury luck over his short time in the NFL.

In the first five minutes of the second half, Dobbins caught a short pass and was tackled by M.J. Stewart, almost scoring a touchdown. Sadly, he suffered an Achilles tear on that play and is out for the rest of the season. In four NFL seasons, Dobbins has missed 43 of 67 possible games. Over 60 percent of his professional career so far.

J.K. Dobbins will have played only nine games over the last two seasons for the Baltimore Ravens

From @GMFB: The #Ravens lost JK Dobbins for the season, and DB Marcus Williams is feared to have suffered a significant injury, as well. Plus, how will the #Jets use their RBs? pic.twitter.com/CjixXVm5aO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2023

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected J.K. Dobbins in the second round. In college, Dobbins was an elite RB and rushed for 2,000+ yards in his final season at Ohio State. As a rookie in the NFL, he played in 15 games and made one start. Dobbins suffered a significant knee injury in the Ravens’ final preseason game in 2021, missing the entire season.

The young RB was not 100 percent in 2022, missing nine games for Baltimore. Last season, he was still recovering from the knee injury a year prior. After the Achilles tear yesterday vs. Houston, Dobbins was already ruled out for the entire 2023 season. Over two seasons, he’s played in only nine games for the Ravens.

JK Dobbins tore his achilles on this play #NFL pic.twitter.com/rswwtevYJf — 🦅 (@bigcocklockzz) September 10, 2023

Ironically, J.K. Dobbins said he was 100 percent healthy heading into the season opener yesterday vs. the Texans. This offseason, Dobbins expressed his dissatisfaction with not getting a long-term deal. The Ravens’ front office made the right call by waiting to see how the 2023 season played out. They would have been distraught if they had given him a long-term deal and he got injured in Week 1.

After the J.K. Dobbins injury, the Ravens’ backups had to split time. It’s something we’ve seen them do in the past. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill finished the game for Baltimore. Edwards had eight carries for 32 yards and Hill had eight carries for nine yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, the Ravens could elevate Melvin Gordon from their practice squad. They have options at RB, but it was tough to lose Dobbins for the rest of the season.