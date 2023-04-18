Is the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia super-fight this weekend being contested for any belts? Read on to find out all you need to know about this bout and whether the winning boxer will claim any form of belt after the fight. Davis vs Garcia fight news.

What Belts Are On The Line In Davis vs Garcia Fight?

Boxing fans are excited for the highly anticipated super-fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia this Saturday night. This stellar fight is the main event attraction from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend at a 136-pound catchweight.

Due to the fact this fight is at a catchweight one-pound above the lightweight limit, there will be no belts on the line for Davis vs Garcia.

The last time Gervonta Davis fought with no world title belt on the line was way back in June 2016 for his one round demolition of Mario Antonio Macias. Since then, ‘Tank’ has fought in 12 consecutive world title fights. These 12 world title fights have come in three different weight divisions too.

For Ryan Garcia, he has never actually fought for a world title belt before in his career. His last two fights against Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna have both had no belts on the line. Prior to that, he had fought for the WBC Interim World Lightweight Title against Luke Campbell.

Had this fight have been at 135-pounds, Davis’ WBA World Lightweight Title would have almost certainly been on the line. But due to the fact this is a catchweight contest, neither man will lift a belt after the fight, no matter who is victorious.

The fact that there are no belts on the line could prove to be a weight off the shoulders of both men. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact that this fight is absolutely massive. It is one of the biggest fights of the year and will have serious ramifications on what happens next in both the respective careers of Davis and Garcia.

Should the Baltimore man get his hand raised, you would expect him to defend his world lightweight crown next, or perhaps even face the winner of the undisputed lightweight fight between Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20.

If it is the California man who gets his hand raised, expect ‘King Ry’ to fight for some sort of world title belt at super-lightweight next. There are so many huge fights at 140-pounds coming up, with the likes of Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez in June.

Some other huge names such as Regis Prograis, Jose Ramirez, Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr could be some names who Garcia will have his eyes on next if he is successful on Saturday night.

As of today for the main event, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is the -250 favorite to win the fight with the best boxing betting apps. A lot of bettors will fancy the chances of Ryan ‘King Ry’ Garcia as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +200 with the best offshore sportsbooks to secure the biggest win of his career this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

What a fight we have on our hands from Vegas on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fight lives up to the hype!

