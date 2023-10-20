Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down in just a few days time at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the UFC 294 undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 undercard.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 headlines this stellar UFC 294 card from the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the UFC 294 undercard?

Well, the UFC 284 main card and prelims is certainly quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate UFC Middleweight Title eliminator action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC.

First up, former long-reigning UFC champion Kamaru Usman is back for the first time following his back-to-back defeats to Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Title. He faces a stern test in the form of Khamzat Chimaev, who has been on a meteoric rise at 185-pounds of late and who is tipped to be the future of the middleweight division.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best fighters on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Usman was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet prior to his two defeats to Edwards, but now aims to reignite the flame up at middleweight.

The former UFC 170-pound king is the +250 betting underdog to beat Chimaev with the best offshore betting sites. The undefeated Russian MMA star gores into Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event as the -325 favorite with the best US sportsbooks.

Elsewhere on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker goes down in the light-heavyweight division is what is an evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself right into the title picture at 205-pounds, with the Russian favored at -350 with the best UFC betting sites to get the job done over the flashy Brazilian.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves in a middleweight fight and Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 294 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the rematch, the main event – Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 for UFC gold at 155-pounds.

On the prelims, Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev is the feature bout over three rounds in the flyweight division. There is also another stellar featherweight fight between two top 15 contenders as Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various different divisions. Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek, Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry, Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas, Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli, Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey and Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva make up the rest of the preliminary card.

The full list of the UFC 294 undercard fights are detailed below in the table. 12 highly competitive fights feature on the UFC 294 main card and prelims before the biggest fight of the night between Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski and the champion, Islam Makhachev.

Full UFC 294 Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5 Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3 Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3 Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3 Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3 Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3 Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3 Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3 Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3 Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3 Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3 Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

In the lead up to the main event rematch at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)

Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023

Saturday, October 19, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST

Approx. 5:00PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

