UFC

Who Is Fighting Before The Main Event On The UFC 294 Undercard & Prelims?

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards UFC - UFC 294 Undercard - Usman vs Chimaev
Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards UFC - UFC 294 Undercard - Usman vs Chimaev

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 goes down in just a few days time at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the UFC 294 undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 undercard.

Who Features On The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 UFC 294 Undercard?

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 headlines this stellar UFC 294 card from the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the UFC 294 undercard?

Well, the UFC 284 main card and prelims is certainly quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate UFC Middleweight Title eliminator action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC.

First up, former long-reigning UFC champion Kamaru Usman is back for the first time following his back-to-back defeats to Leon Edwards for the UFC Welterweight Title. He faces a stern test in the form of Khamzat Chimaev, who has been on a meteoric rise at 185-pounds of late and who is tipped to be the future of the middleweight division.

This is a great fight on paper, with two of the best fighters on the planet squaring off in the octagon. Usman was widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet prior to his two defeats to Edwards, but now aims to reignite the flame up at middleweight.

The former UFC 170-pound king is the +250 betting underdog to beat Chimaev with the best offshore betting sites. The undefeated Russian MMA star gores into Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event as the -325 favorite with the best US sportsbooks.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview & Odds

Elsewhere on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker goes down in the light-heavyweight division is what is an evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could throw themself right into the title picture at 205-pounds, with the Russian favored at -350 with the best UFC betting sites to get the job done over the flashy Brazilian.

Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves in a middleweight fight and Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov in a bantamweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 294 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the rematch, the main event – Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 for UFC gold at 155-pounds.

On the prelims, Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev is the feature bout over three rounds in the flyweight division. There is also another stellar featherweight fight between two top 15 contenders as Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various different divisions. Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek, Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry, Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas, Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli, Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey and Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva make up the rest of the preliminary card.

The  full list of the UFC 294 undercard fights are detailed below in the table. 12 highly competitive fights feature on the UFC 294 main card and prelims before the biggest fight of the night between Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski and the champion, Islam Makhachev.

RELATED: How Much Money Will The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Winner Make?

Full UFC 294 Undercard

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday night at UFC 294. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Lightweight 5
Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 3
Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker Light-Heavyweight 3
Ikram Aliskerov vs Warlley Alves Middleweight 3
Said Nurmagomedov vs Muin Gafurov Bantamweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Tim Elliott vs Muhammad Mokaev Flyweight 3
Mohammad Yahya vs Trevor Peek Lightweight 3
Javid Basharat vs Victor Henry Bantamweight 3
Abu Azaitar vs Sedriques Dumas Middleweight 3
Mike Breeden vs Anshul Jubli Lightweight 3
Nathaniel Wood vs Muhammad Naimov Featherweight 3
Victoria Dudakova vs Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 3
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Bruno Silva Women’s Strawweight 3

In the lead up to the main event rematch at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev is the -250 betting favorite to defend his UFC Lightweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Alexander Volkanovski, goes into this rematch as the +200 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become a two-division simultaneous UFC champion.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2  fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 294 main event rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 – UFC 294 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2
  • 📊 Records: Islam Makhachev (24-1, 4 KO’s) | Alexander Volkanovski (26-2, 13 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 5:00PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Makhachev -250 | Volkanovski +200

Other UFC Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC

LATEST Who Will Win The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Fight For UFC Lightweight Title At UFC 294?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  16h
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
UFC
UFC 294 Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Winner Make?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  16h

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 is finally upon us. The pair of UFC superstars will face-off in the octagon this weekend for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294. But…

Islam Makhachev UFC
UFC
Islam Makhachev MMA Record: Makhachev Boasts Incredible 24-1 Record With 13 UFC Wins
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h

Ahead of his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Lightweight Title at UFC 294, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Islam Makhachev. Read…

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
UFC
When Is Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2? UFC 294 Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  21h
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski - UFC 294
UFC
Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 Betting Picks: UFC 294 Predictions, Preview, Fight Time & Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  17h
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record: ‘The Great’ Boasts Incredible 26-2 Record With 6 UFC Title Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 19 2023
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Great’ Boasts $3.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 19 2023
Arrow to top