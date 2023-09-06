UFC

Who Is Fighting Before The Adesanya vs Strickland Main Event On The UFC 293 Main Card & Prelims?

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Alexander Volkov UFC 293 Undercard
Alexander Volkov UFC 293 Undercard

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland goes down in just a few days time at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. This highly anticipated UFC mega-fight is the main event, but who features on the undercard before hand? Here is everything you need to know about the Adesanya vs Strickland undercard at UFC 293.

Who Features On The Adesanya vs Strickland UFC 293 Undercard?

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland headlines this stellar UFC 293 card from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney on Saturday night. The main event is certainly one of the biggest fights of the year so far, but who else is fighting on the undercard down under?

Well, the UFC 293 main card, prelims and early preliminary card is quite an attractive undercard. Not only is there some legitimate Top 10 contender action, but there are also some huge prospects on the bill looking to make a name for themselves on this huge night of UFC down under.

First up, a compelling heavyweight clash as Alexander Volkov takes on the local Aussie favorite, Tai Tuivasa. This is a compelling fight for the co-main event, with the winner throwing their name into the hat for some big fights at heavyweight next year against the likes of Tom Aspinall, Serge Spivac, Ciryl Gane or Sergey Pavlovic.

This is a great fight on paper, with both men extremely talented mixed martial artists. Tuivasa goes into the bout as the outright favorite with the best offshore betting sites. This comes as no surprise given the fact Tuivasa is fighting in front of his hometown of Sydney and has won his last five fights via KO, before losing back-to-back fights to Gane and Pavlovich recently.

However, Alexander Volkov will be extremely confident of upsetting the apple cart and winning as the slight underdog with the best US sportsbooks. He is the veteran here and is probably the more skilled mixed martial artist. Volkov is on a two-fight win streak, and will oozing with confidence, knowing that Tuivasa has been knocked out in his last two fights.

Elsewhere on the main card, Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos goes down in the flyweight division is what is another evenly matched fight. The winner of that fight could well throw their name into the title picture next year, with champion Alexander Pantoja looking for opponents to fight next year at 125-pounds.

Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane in another heavyweight fight and Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj in a light-heavyweight contest make up the rest of the UFC 293 main card. The biggest fight of the night is of course the big one, the main event – Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Title.

On the prelims, Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un is the feature bout over three rounds in the light-heavyweight division. There is also another stellar lightweight fight between two potential Top 15 contenders as Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi goes down.

There are some other intriguing fights on the prelims which have implications in various division too. Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal, Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones, Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke, Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda and Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie make up the rest of the preliminary and early prelim card.

The full list of the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland undercard fights are detailed below in the table. Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov is the chief support in a UFC heavyweight contest. 10 more competitive fights feature on the undercard before the biggest fight of the night between ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘Tarzan’ for the coveted UFC Middleweight Title.

What a card we have on our hands from Sydney, Australia on Saturday night. Finger’s crossed the actual fights live up to the hype!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Full Undercard For UFC 293

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night at UFC 293. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight 5
Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 3
Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Flyweight 3
Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane Heavyweight 3
Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj Light-Heavyweight 3
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)
Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un Light-Heavyweight 3
Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal Featherweight 3
Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi Lightweight 3
Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones Lightweight 3
Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)
Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke Welterweight 3
Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda Featherweight 3
Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 3

In the lead up to the fight at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
  • 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

