UFC 293 Favorite: Israel Adesanya Is The -600 Betting Favorite To Beat Sean Strickland

Paul Kelly
With UFC 293 going down this weekend, we are putting the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland bout under the microscope by weighing up who the favorite is to win the fight. We also take a look at the best UFC sportsbooks latest estimations for the main event on Saturday from the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Who Is Favorite To Win The Adesanya vs Strickland Fight At UFC 293?

UFC fans from all around over the globe are excited for the huge UFC 293 card this weekend. Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland headlines this bumper card from the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday night. Lets hope the fight lives up to the hype and we witness a compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash this weekend.

With the 185-pound world title on the line, Adesanya vs Strickland is a fight that certainly whets the appetite of UFC fans from all around the world. When ‘The Last Stylebender’ steps foot in the octagon, the entire MMA world takes notice. This weekend is no different, as the fighting pride of Nigeria/New Zealand aims to win his eighth UFC Middleweight Title fight.

In the lead up to the fight, there are various different betting markets for UFC fans to wager on. Take a look at BetOnline’s extensive sportsbook and find a market that is perfect for you ahead of the Adesanya vs Strickland bout this Saturday. Some markets include method of victory, knockdown total, round betting and fight outright amongst many other markets.

Check out the chart below for the best Adesanya vs Strickland UFC 293 odds from BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites.

  • Israel Adesanya to Win @ -600
  • Israel Adesanya to Win by KO/TKO @ +110
  • Israel Adesanya to Win by Submission @ +1600
  • Israel Adesanya to Win by Decision @ +115
  • Sean Strickland to Win @ +450
  • Sean Strickland to Win by KO/TKO @ +850
  • Sean Strickland to Win by Submission @ +2000
  • Sean Strickland to Win by Decision @ +900
  • Draw @ +6600

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

As you can see with the prices above, Israel Adesanya is the sportsbooks favorite to win the fight by quite some distance. Sean Strickland is the betting underdog here, which is no shock given the fact that ‘The Last Stylebender’ is going for his eighth win in UFC title fights this weekend, as well as being one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet right now.

Adesanya to win by KO/TKO is the most likely outcome (+110), with the 1989-born MMA superstar winning the fight via decision (+115) seen as the next most likely outcome. For Strickland to win, the price-setters feel he is more likely to win the fight via KO/TKO (+850) than he is to win on the judges’ scorecards (+900) or submission (+2000).

Overall, judging by these odds, there is a 85.7% chance that Israel Adesanya reigns supreme and beats his Californian counterpart in the main event at UFC 293.

There is just a 18.2% implied probability chance that ‘Tarzan’ beats Izzy judging by the sportsbooks UFC odds. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a betting underdog proved the sportsbooks wrong and defied their odds.

You can back the American as the +450 underdog purely just to win the fight outright against his middleweight counterpart this Saturday night in their UFC Middleweight Title contest.

Given the implied probability and moneyline odds, it seems that Israel Adesanya is on paper almost a shoe in to beat Sean Strickland this weekend. The value in backing ‘The Last Stylebender’ to win the fight outright is poor, but backing him via certain methods of victory or to win in an individual round presents huge value for UFC bettors.

As of today for the main event at UFC 293, Israel Adesanya is the -600 betting favorite to defend his UFC Middleweight Title with the best live betting sites. The challenger, Sean Strickland, goes into this rematch as the +450 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to become UFC champion for the first time.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Adesanya vs Strickland fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation.

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 293! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 293 main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
  • 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

