UFC

Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife? UFC Featherweight Champion Is Married To Wife Emma

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Alexander Volkanovski Wife
Alexander Volkanovski Wife

Prior to his rematch bout for the UFC Lightweight Title with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Alexander Volkanovski and his personal life. For example, who is Volkanovski’s wife? Here is everything you need to know about the 34-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife?

Although MMA fans get excited every time ‘The Great’ steps foot in the UFC octagon, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Alexander Volkanovski is married to a woman called Emma Volkanovski.

The 34-year-old fighter seems to have a happy family life, with his wife, two children and a dog. Alex & Emma Volkanovski have been married for eight years now, after tying the knot back in 2015 prior to Volkanovski’s debut in the UFC.

Emma has a successful career in her own right, having done her BSc in Psychology from the University of Sydney. Emma Volkanovski is a known fitness freak, which must surely complement her freakish athlete of a husband’s training and passion for mixed martial arts.

Alexander Volkanovski’s wife, Emma, stands three inches taller than him at 5ft 9in and the couple are very comfortable joking about it internally. It seems the pair are happily in love and enjoy each other’s company, as well as spending lots of time with their children.

The couple has been blessed with three daughters, with Emma giving birth to their third child in August 2023. It is great to see that not only is ‘The Great’ winning inside the octagon, but he is certainly winning outside of the cage too!

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals

Do Alex & Emma Volkanovski Have Any Children?

Not only is Alexander Volkanovski a loving husband and partner, but he is a dad too. The Australian MMA king became a father over six years ago, and has since then grown a bigger family over the years.

The UFC Featherweight Champion and his wife Emma have three children together. ‘The Great’ is the father to three young girls – Ariana, Airlie and Reign. The Volkanovski’s welcomed their third child just months ago in August, with the UFC 145-pound kind taking to Instagram to announce that he is now a father of three girls.

Volkanovski shared this post with his two million Instagram followers. ‘The Great’ is evidently a loving father and husband, as well as being one of the best UFC fighters on the roster right now.

It is great to see that Alexander Volkanovski seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Volkanovski’s next fight.

ALSO SEE: Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record: ‘The Great’ Boasts Incredible 26-2 Record With 6 UFC Title Victories

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC

LATEST Alexander Volkanovski MMA Record: ‘The Great’ Boasts Incredible 26-2 Record With 6 UFC Title Victories

Author image Paul Kelly  •  28s
Alexander Volkanovski Wife
UFC
Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife? UFC Featherweight Champion Is Married To Wife Emma
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1 second

Prior to his rematch bout for the UFC Lightweight Title with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Alexander Volkanovski and his personal…

volkmak 1
UFC
What Is The Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  18h

Islam Makhachev defends his Lightweight Title against last-minute replacement, Alexander Volkanovksi in Abu Dhabi this weekend. UFC fans in the US can watch this highly anticipated UFC  Title fight via…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record: Featherweight Champion Has Just One Defeat in the UFC
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  19h
makhachev 1
UFC
Islam Makhachev Net Worth, Sponsorship Deals & Endorsements: UFC Lightweight King Sits On $1m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  19h
Makhachev vs Volkanovski UFC
UFC
When Are The UFC 294 Weigh-Ins Ahead Of Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski?
Author image Cai Parry  •  20h
volkufc 1
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth: Featherweight Champion Boasts $3.5m Net Worth
Author image Louis Fargher  •  19h
Arrow to top