Prior to his rematch bout for the UFC Lightweight Title with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Alexander Volkanovski and his personal life. For example, who is Volkanovski’s wife? Here is everything you need to know about the 34-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife?

Although MMA fans get excited every time ‘The Great’ steps foot in the UFC octagon, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Alexander Volkanovski is married to a woman called Emma Volkanovski.

The 34-year-old fighter seems to have a happy family life, with his wife, two children and a dog. Alex & Emma Volkanovski have been married for eight years now, after tying the knot back in 2015 prior to Volkanovski’s debut in the UFC.

Emma has a successful career in her own right, having done her BSc in Psychology from the University of Sydney. Emma Volkanovski is a known fitness freak, which must surely complement her freakish athlete of a husband’s training and passion for mixed martial arts.

Alexander Volkanovski’s wife, Emma, stands three inches taller than him at 5ft 9in and the couple are very comfortable joking about it internally. It seems the pair are happily in love and enjoy each other’s company, as well as spending lots of time with their children.

The couple has been blessed with three daughters, with Emma giving birth to their third child in August 2023. It is great to see that not only is ‘The Great’ winning inside the octagon, but he is certainly winning outside of the cage too!

Do Alex & Emma Volkanovski Have Any Children?

Not only is Alexander Volkanovski a loving husband and partner, but he is a dad too. The Australian MMA king became a father over six years ago, and has since then grown a bigger family over the years.

The UFC Featherweight Champion and his wife Emma have three children together. ‘The Great’ is the father to three young girls – Ariana, Airlie and Reign. The Volkanovski’s welcomed their third child just months ago in August, with the UFC 145-pound kind taking to Instagram to announce that he is now a father of three girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski)

Volkanovski shared this post with his two million Instagram followers. ‘The Great’ is evidently a loving father and husband, as well as being one of the best UFC fighters on the roster right now.

It is great to see that Alexander Volkanovski seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

