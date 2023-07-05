Prior to his UFC Featherweight Title defense this weekend at UFC 290, MMA fans want to know a bit more about Alexander Volkanovski and his personal life. For example, who is Volkanovski’s wife? Here is everything you need to know about the 34-year-old’s personal life.

Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife?

Although fans cannot wait to see ‘The Great’ back in action this weekend against Yair Rodriguez in the main event at UFC 290, they are also curious as to who he is dating too. Here at SportsLens we can reveal that Alexander Volkanovski is married to a woman called Emma Volkanovski.

The 34-year-old fighter seems to have a happy family life, with his wife, two children and a dog. Alex & Emma Volkanovski have been married for eight years now, after tying the knot back in 2015 prior to Volkanovski’s debut in the UFC.

Emma has a successful career in her own right, having done her BSc in Psychology from the University of Sydney. Emma Volkanovski is a known fitness freak, which must surely complement her freakish athlete of a husband’s training and passion for mixed martial arts.

Alexander Volkanovski’s wife, Emma stands three inches taller than him at 5-feet-9 inches and the couple are very comfortable joking about it internally. It seems the pair are happily in love and enjoy each other’s company, as well as spending lots of time with their children.

The couple has been blessed with two daughters and are expecting a third. It is great to see that not only is ‘The Great’ winning inside the octagon, but he is certainly winning outside of the cage too!

Do Alex & Emma Volkanovski Have Any Children?

The UFC Featherweight Champion and his wife Emma have two children. ‘The Great’ is the father to two young girls (Ariana and Airlie) and is currently expecting a third child with wife Emma pregnant.

‘The Great’ announced the happy news of their future addition to the family in an immensely cute and wholesome Instagram post. His daughters, Ariana and Airlie, both attempt to guess the gender of their future sibling, as Volkanovski sombrely states that he would be happy either way but would prefer a boy.

However, the family will welcome a girl yet again much to the ecstasy of the two sisters. Soon, Volkanovski will be surrounded by three women in his house with his wife and three girl!

It is great to see that Alexander Volkanovski seems to have his personal life in a good place outside of the octagon, as well as living the dream inside it. Not only is he winning inside the cage, but he seems to be winning outside of it too!

Going into this main event bout at UFC 290, Alexander Volkanovski is priced as the -450 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. Despite losing last time against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 for the UFC Lightweight Title, the best US sportsbooks are favoring ‘The Great’ this time around as he moves back down to featherweight.

