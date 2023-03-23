Who Are The Highest Paid NBA Players In 2023?

With so many lucrative deals in the NBA nowadays, we have taken a closer look at who gets paid the most in the league and how much they actually earn.

10. Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks: $38,917,057

Coming in at number ten on our list following his recent move from the Nets to the Mavericks is Kyrie Irving, who takes home just under $40 million at the end of the season.

Irving may often be in the news for his controversy, but the eight time All-Star is a veteran of the league who certainly deserves to be in the top ten earners of the NBA.

With just the one Championship to his name, Irving left Brooklyn in the hopes of picking up his second ring alongside All-Star candidate Luka Doncic.

Kyrie has consistently been one of the best players in the NBA for the past decade and he shows no signs of slowing down, as this season the new Mavericks star has averaged 27.4 points per game.

9. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors: $40,600,080

Klay Thompson is one of two Warriors players to feature on this high earnings list (no prizes for guessing who the other name is), as the 33-year old will take home just over $40 million at the end of this season.

Having been at the Warriors for ten seasons now, Thompson is such a core part of the Warriors side that it’s almost hard to imagine the team without him.

Thompson has won four Championship rings during his time in the league, with the latest coming last season as the Warriors came out on top against the Celtics in the finals.

The $40 million that Thompson takes home just squeezes him in the top ten earners, but he is one of the most accomplished on this list having also featured in the All-star game five times.

8. Paul George, LA Clippers: $42,492,492

Paul George is the first of two Clippers players on our list and he takes home joint fifth biggest pay check in the NBA, with PG earning just under $42.5 million for the 2022/23 season.

George has consistently averaged over 20 points per game in his last nine NBA seasons, with the only exception coming in 2014/15 when he played just six games for the Pacers after suffering from an open fracture of the tibia and fibula bones in his lower right leg.

Paul George won an Olympic Gold medal in 2016 with USA and he is an eight-time NBA All-Star, six-time member of the All-NBA Team, as well as a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.

This season the 32-year old is on track to achieve above his usual average in the season, with the veteran currently averaging 23.8 ppg approaching the playoffs.

7. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers: $42,492,492

The second player on our list that the Clippers pay over $40 million for is Kawhi Leonard, who is a two-time Championship winner with both the Spurs and the Raptors.

Leonard is most famous for his buzzer beater that won the series for the Raptors in 2019, as his shot from the corner had the whole world on the edge of their seats as the ball bounced around the rim before dropping into the net.

The Clippers can certainly justify splashing out on Leonard who was so influential in helping to bring the franchise their first playoff appearance in history in 2021.

Despite missing the entire 2021/22 season with an ACL injury, Leonard has already been named 2x Defensive Player of the Year, 2x Finals MVP and won two Championships in a stellar career.

6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers: $42,492,492

Damian Lillard has been a star in the NBA for just over a decade now, and the Portland star takes home the joint fifth highest amount of anyone in the league.

The phrase ‘Dame time’ is commonly heard in the NBA nowadays, given to Lillard for his awe inspiring buzzer beaters where time seems to stand still.

Lillard famously hit an incredible buzzer beater during the playoffs in 2019, as his deep three in the dying seconds secured Portland a spot in the Western Conference Semifinals at the expense of a stunned OKC Thunder.

With just over $42 million coming into Lillard’s pocket each year from the Trail Blazers, the franchise can be thankful that their hero has stuck around for as long as he has.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $42,492,492

This season’s second favourite for regular season MVP is Giannis Antetokounmpo and he takes home the same amount as both the Clippers players on this list as well as Lillard.

Giannis could go on to win his second Championship this season as the Milwaukee Bucks are the current favourites to win it, with Boston just behind them in the latest markets.

Antetokounmpo has already earned one ring with the Bucks, as in 2021 he spearheaded the side to just their second ever Championship where was also awarded the MVP award for the second season running.

This year’s All-Star week saw Giannis’ seventh consecutive appearance in the All-Star side and third time he had been named team captain, so it is clear to see why the Bucks pay big to keep their MVP candidate.

4. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: $43,279,250

Bradley Beal is the fourth highest paid player in the NBA, with the Washington Wizards player taking home just under $43.4 million at the end of this season.

Beal has proved over his ten seasons with the Wizards just how consistent he can be, as the shooting guard has put up a 20+ ppg average in seven of his seasons in the NBA, with two of those years going over the thirty point mark.

The 29-year old has been selected to take part in the All-Star NBA game three times during his career, as well as being picked for the 2013 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

With the Wizards 12th in the NBA and showing no signs of competing for the Championship all season, Beal could look for a trade in the off season to try and win his first Championship elsewhere.

3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: $44,119,845

Kevin Durant recently secured a blockbuster move from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns which saw the 34-year old become the third highest paid player in the league.

As a veteran of the league, Durant has done it all in his 15 seasons in the NBA and with two Championship rings from both 2017 and 2018 the salary Phoenix are paying this season seems more than fair enough.

KD may have only won two Championships during his time in the NBA, but he picked up the finals MVP for both seasons he won with the Warriors showing just how crucial the superstar is in the core of any team.

Durant is showing no signs of slowing down at his old age and he has averaged just under 30 PPG so far this season as he makes a bid for an illusive third Championship.

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: $44,474,988

Coming in at second on our list for highest paid NBA stars and just losing out on top spot is the king himself, as LeBron James will earn $44,474,988 from the 2022/23 season before any bonuses.

LeBron has competed at the highest level of basketball for over 20 seasons now and he is showing no signs of stopping, as this season the Lakers star finally became the all-time top points scorer in the league, breaking the record previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

For the 2022/23 season LeBron’s contract saw an increase of just over $3 million which officially makes him the second highest paid player in the league.

In terms of performance there really is no questioning James’ contract, as the 38-year old holds the record for most All-Star game selections (19) as well as holding a whole host of records in the league that make the King one of the all time greats.

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: $48,070,014

Steph Curry is the NBA’s highest paid athlete, with the Golden State star raking in a whopping $48 million per year from his lucrative contract.

It’s hard to argue with Steph’s pay in the league with just a quick glance at his numbers, as the PG consistently puts up 25+ points per game averages with his three point shooting still dazzling fans of the league to this day.

Curry has been involved in the All-Star game in nine of the 13 seasons he has been in the NBA, with the superstar picking up two MVP awards in those games.

MVP awards are nothing unusual to the exceptional Steph Curry, who has been crowned regular season MVP twice while also earning a Finals MVP, Western Conference Finals MVP and four NBA Championships during his time at the Warriors.

Top 50 Highest Earners In The NBA

Accurate as of March 2023.

RK NAME TEAM SALARY 1 Stephen Curry, PG Golden State Warriors $48,070,014 2 LeBron James, SF Los Angeles Lakers $44,474,988 3 Kevin Durant, PF Phoenix Suns $44,119,845 4 Bradley Beal, SG Washington Wizards $43,279,250 5 Damian Lillard, PG Portland Trail Blazers $42,492,492 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF Milwaukee Bucks $42,492,492 7 Kawhi Leonard, SF LA Clippers $42,492,492 8 Paul George, F LA Clippers $42,492,492 9 Klay Thompson, SG Golden State Warriors $40,600,080 10 Kyrie Irving, PG Dallas Mavericks $38,917,057 11 Rudy Gobert, C Minnesota Timberwolves $38,172,414 12 Anthony Davis, PF Los Angeles Lakers $37,980,720 13 Khris Middleton, SF Milwaukee Bucks $37,948,276 14 Jimmy Butler, SF Miami Heat $37,653,300 15 Tobias Harris, PF Philadelphia 76ers $37,633,050 16 Zach LaVine, SG Chicago Bulls $37,096,500 17 Luka Doncic, PG Dallas Mavericks $37,095,000 18 Trae Young, PG Atlanta Hawks $37,095,000 19 Pascal Siakam, PF Toronto Raptors $35,448,672 20 Ben Simmons, PG Brooklyn Nets $35,448,672 21 Myles Turner, C Indiana Pacers $35,096,500 22 Kristaps Porzingis, C Washington Wizards $33,833,400 23 Devin Booker, SG Phoenix Suns $33,833,400 24 Karl-Anthony Towns, C Minnesota Timberwolves $33,833,400 25 Jrue Holiday, PG Milwaukee Bucks $33,665,040 26 Joel Embiid, C Philadelphia 76ers $33,616,770 27 Andrew Wiggins, SF Golden State Warriors $33,616,770 28 CJ McCollum, SG New Orleans Pelicans $33,333,333 29 Nikola Jokic, C Denver Nuggets $33,047,804 30 James Harden, SG Philadelphia 76ers $33,000,000 31 Brandon Ingram, SF New Orleans Pelicans $31,650,600 32 Jamal Murray, PG Denver Nuggets $31,650,000 33 D’Angelo Russell, PG Los Angeles Lakers $31,377,750 34 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG Oklahoma City Thunder $30,913,750 35 Deandre Ayton, C Phoenix Suns $30,913,750 36 Michael Porter Jr., SF Denver Nuggets $30,913,750 37 Donovan Mitchell, SG Cleveland Cavaliers $30,913,750 38 Bam Adebayo, C Miami Heat $30,351,780 39 Gordon Hayward, SF Charlotte Hornets $30,075,000 40 Jaren Jackson Jr., PF Memphis Grizzlies $28,946,605 41 Jaylen Brown, SG Boston Celtics $28,741,071 42 Chris Paul, PG Phoenix Suns $28,400,000 43 Kyle Lowry, PG Miami Heat $28,333,334 44 De’Aaron Fox, PG Sacramento Kings $28,103,550 45 Jayson Tatum, SF Boston Celtics $28,103,500 46 Jalen Brunson, PG New York Knicks $27,733,332 47 DeMar DeRozan, SF Chicago Bulls $27,300,000 48 Al Horford, C Boston Celtics $26,500,000 49 Draymond Green, PF Golden State Warriors $25,806,468 50 Julius Randle, PF New York Knicks $23,760,000

