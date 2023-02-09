Kevin Durant joins Phoenix Suns in blockbuster trade

The Phoenix Suns have acquired forward Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson and picks, according to reports.

Kevin Durant to Phoenix Suns Full Trade Details

Phoenix Suns receive:

Kevin Durant

TJ Warren

Brooklyn Nets receive:

Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

Four first-round picks

2028 pick swap

Just days after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn have officially blown it up and said goodbye to one of basketball’s greatest duos after a turbulent three and a half years.

Kevin Durant is on his way to the Valley of the Sun pic.twitter.com/IegCUWEQuF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

What does the Durant trade do for Phoenix’s title hopes?

According to NBA betting sites, the Suns are now second-favorites to win the championship later this year behind the Boston Celtics, but lead the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix now have a big four of Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton – however Ayton has been rumoured to be traded before the 3pm EST deadline.

Dallas are reportedly interested in bolstering their roster to add Ayton alongside Irving and Luka Doncic, shopping Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr in search of a quality big man.

Phoenix sit in the Western Conference’s fifth spot with a 30-26 record, tied with the Mavericks and are just four games back from the Memphis Grizzlies in second.

