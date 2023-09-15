NFL

In 2022, Justin Jefferson was the AP Offensive Player of the Year. His 128 receptions and 1,809 yards both led the NFL last season. To start the 2023 season, Jefferson has been just as dominant. When Adam Thielen signed with the Panthers, the Vikings knew they needed another playmaker alongside Jefferson. 

That’s why they used the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select WR Jordan Addison out of USC. He’s not seeing anywhere close to the targets that Jefferson gets in the Vikings offense. However, Addison had proved to be the deep ball threat and had two long touchdown receptions in each of his first two games.

Jordan Addison has fit in seamlessly with the Vikings offense in 2023


For right now, Kirk Cousins’ first read on most plays is going to be Justin Jefferson. He’s a dynamic playmaker who needs to have the ball in his hands. Certain teams around the NFL will choose to take away Jefferson as much as they can and make other players beat them. Jefferson had nine catches in Week 1 and 11 in Week 2.

He’s racking up the catches already, but the All-Pro WR has yet to find the endzone this season. His rookie teammate Jordan Addison already has two touchdowns to start the 2023 season. He had a 39-yard TD in Week 1 and a 62-yard TD in Week 2. Jefferson gets the bulk catches, but Addison has been the one to find the endzone.


Against the Eagles in Week 2, Jordan Addison had three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. As the season progresses, Kirk Cousins and Addison are going to build more chemistry. The veteran QB is going to become more comfortable with finding Addison during the game. Through two games, the rookie has 11 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. There’s certainly more to come with the talent he’s shown early on.

