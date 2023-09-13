NFL

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Philadelphia Eagles

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Justin Jefferson as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Jefferson vs the Eagles.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds Vs Philadelphia Eagles

  • Jefferson to score 1st TD +750
  • Jefferson total receiving yards – Over/Under 92.5 -110
  • Jefferson total receptions – Over/Under 7.5 -110
  • Jefferson longest reception – Over/Under 27.5 yards -115
  • Jefferson over 1.5 TDs +650

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

