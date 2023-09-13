Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Justin Jefferson as the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Jefferson vs the Eagles.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Jefferson to score 1st TD +750

Jefferson total receiving yards – Over/Under 92.5 -110

Jefferson total receptions – Over/Under 7.5 -110

Jefferson longest reception – Over/Under 27.5 yards -115

Jefferson over 1.5 TDs +650

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats Kit

Jefferson averaged 106.4 receiving yards per game in 2022

Jefferson receiving yards over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

Jefferson had 9 regular season receiving TDs in 2022

Jefferson averaged 7.5 receptions per game in 2022

Jefferson receptions over has hit in 5 of his last 10 games

The average receiving yards line for Jefferson last season was 92.5

The average receptions line for Jefferson last season was 7.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

