Which Teams Are In The NFL Playoffs? Playoff Picture Confirmed

Week 18 concluded on Sunday evening, and in some style as all the pieces of the playoff picture for 2023-24 fell into place. Wondering which teams are in the NFL playoffs? We run through everything you need to know ahead of the opening weekend.

Following a fascinating climax to the regular season, the 14 teams confirmed to have secured a playoff berth are preparing for a quick turnaround.

The NFL Wild Card round begins in Houston as the Texans – who cut short a three-year streak of being the first team to fall out of postseason contention – make their first playoff appearance since 2019 against Cleveland.

That kickstarts a six-game slate across the weekend – click here to find out when each round of the NFL playoffs are right the way up to February’s Super Bowl.

Which Teams Are In The NFL Playoffs? Playoff Picture in Full

It is worth noting that only 12 of the 14 NFL teams in playoffs will compete in the Wild Card round, with the 49ers and the Ravens – who lead the Super Bowl outright markets according to US sportsbooks – securing the number one seeds in their respective conferences.

Therefore, both benefit from a first-round bye and already have a spot in the Divisional round locked down. If you are wondering how the NFL playoffs work, or need a quick refresher, just follow the link.

Below we have listed which teams are in the playoffs from each conference.

NFC San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers AFC Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins

Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

NFL Wild Card Round Schedule

You can find the full NFL Wild Card round schedule below, as 12 teams attempt to join San Francisco and Baltimore in the Divisional round.

Houston Texas vs Cleveland Browns – Saturday 13th January, 16:30 ET (NRG Stadium, Houston)

– Saturday 13th January, 16:30 ET (NRG Stadium, Houston) Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins – Saturday 13th January, 20:00 ET (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City)

– Saturday 13th January, 20:00 ET (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City) Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday 14th January, 13:00 ET (Bills Stadium, New York)

– Sunday 14th January, 13:00 ET (Bills Stadium, New York) Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers – Sunday 14th January, 16:30 ET (AT&T Stadium, Dallas)

– Sunday 14th January, 16:30 ET (AT&T Stadium, Dallas) Detroit Lions vs LA Rams – Sunday 14th January, 20:00 ET (Ford Field, Detroit)

– Sunday 14th January, 20:00 ET (Ford Field, Detroit) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles – Monday 15th January, 20:00 ET (Raymond James Stadium, Tampa)