As the regular season draws to a close and the playoff picture becomes a little clearer following Week 18, you may be asking yourself, how do the NFL playoffs work? Join us we strip back the postseason schedule for a full explanation.

When Do the NFL Playoffs Start?

The regular season reaches its climax in Week 18, as as such the playoff picture will be officially wrapped up following Monday’s games.

While Week 18 signals the end of the road for this season’s strugglers, it is just the beginning of a potentially history-making period over the course of the next month for teams with postseason prospects.

Beginning the weekend of the 13th January, the NFL Wild Card round – the first of the playoff games – will fire the starting gun as the quest for the Lombardi trophy begins.

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023-24