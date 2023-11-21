We’re taking a look through NFL Thanksgiving Day history ahead of this Thursday’s games – read on to learn about two halftime shows that were infamously booed in Detroit.

Which NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed?

Detroit have played on every Thanksgiving Day since 1934 and in recent years, Lions fans have become infamous for booing the halftime show. Even with the good spirits and holiday cheer on Turkey Day, things can turn sour.

This year, Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow has been booked to perform at halftime of the Lions clash at Ford Field against the Green Bay Packers – but he should prove to be quite popular with the crowd.

In 2022 during Bebe Rexha’s performance at the interval of Detroit vs Buffalo Bills, the American singer-songwriter was audibly booed when she finished singing and began a dance-based breakdown in the middle of her song ‘Hey Mama.’

The booing and dissatisfaction from the crowd wasn’t personal, instead because fans couldn’t actually see her performance. Instead of being in the middle of the field, her stage was tucked away in the corner of the stadium.

Bebe Rexha was getting boo’d here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao. pic.twitter.com/kKKlmzYhwR — NoShaveDave (shortbusdaveszn) (@NoShaveDaveee) November 24, 2022

That wasn’t the only occasion where we’ve heard groans from a Detroit crowd on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. At least on this occasion, fans could see the performance from the middle of the field.

However, they still weren’t satisfied as Canadian rock band Nickelback were booed during their halftime performance of Detroit’s game against the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

The band played just one song due to the boos and looked lifeless on stage during their performance, which was heavily protested by Lions fans in the build-up. It has been widely regarded as the worst halftime show of all time.

Fans even started an online petition in the weeks before Thanksgiving Day in an attempt to get the Lions to change the headline slot, to no avail in the end.

Who Is Performing At The NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show In 2023?

Luckily for NFL fans, there are three huge names lined up for performances this year – and all three are expected to be well received by their respective crowds.

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers: Jack Harlow

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Dolly Parton

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Steve Aoki

We have three very exciting match-ups and performances to look forward to on Turkey Day.