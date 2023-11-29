Below is everything you need to know about where Ryan Garcia is from and his upbringing. This includes where he was born, where he grew up, where he spent his teenage years and where ‘King Ry’ resides as of today.

Where Is Ryan Garcia From?

Ryan Garcia boasts a boxing record of 23-1, including 19 wins by way of knockout. However, fans want to know all about Ryan Garcia before his life as a professional boxer.

The 1998-born boxing phenom is originally from Los Alamitos, California. This is where ‘King Ry’ was born and where he spent all of his early years before moving into a life of professional combat in the form of boxing.

Los Alamitos is situated in the Orange County in California, which is where Ryan Garcia is originally from and was born. ‘King Ry’ spent all of his early years in Los Alamitos, which is where he originally picked up boxing and got a taste for the sport.

Garcia comes from a large family, with his parents heavily involved in his amateur career from an early ages, snowballing into his career as a pro. His father remains one of his trainers to this day in the pro ranks. Despite being born and bred in the US, his parents are of Mexican descent.

Where Did Ryan Garcia Grow Up As A Kid?

As a child, Ryan Garcia got involved in boxing at a very early age. He started boxing at the age of seven, with dreams and aspirations of one day repressing Team USA at the Olympic Games.

As Garcia started boxing at such an early age, this of course had an effect on his education and school life. Garcia grew up in Victorville, California, before then progressing on to Adelanto High School.

However, Ryan Garcia was forced to leave high school for home schooling due to amateur boxing commitments. His career as an amateur boxer was beginning to gather momentum, with Garcia eventually becoming a 15-time national amateur champion, amassing a record of 215-15 in the process.

Garcia told the Los Angeles Times a few years back: “I had a vision to do this, to blow up quick, and then it happened. Crazy.”

The next step for Ryan Garcia was of course turning professional. At 17-year-old, still not a fully fledged adult, Garcia turned pro. He then signed with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions after six professional fights, and has been a Golden Boy fighter ever since.

Where Does Ryan Garcia Live Now?

Now, at 25-years-old, Ryan Garcia of course lives in his own home. He lives in Los Angeles with his girlfriend and their daughter, who was born in March 2019.

Garcia lives in a mansions in LA, California, where he lives a luxurious life. ‘King Ry’ was training under the guidance of Eddy Reynoso for a lengthy period of time, alongside the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Garcia was part of the gym for almost four years, located in San Diego.

However, Ryan Garcia moved trainers last year and now boxes under the tutelage of Derrick James, who also trains the likes of Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence Jr.

James’ gym is based in Texas, with no air conditioning and incredibly tough conditions for training. During training camp, Garcia doesn’t live at home in LA, but instead resides closer to the boxing gym. Away from training camp, Ryan Garcia returns to his home in Los Angeles and lives there for the majority of the year.

