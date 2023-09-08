It’s fight week! UFC 293 is upon us as Israel Adesanya faces Sean Strickland for the UFC Middleweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about this MMA super-fight including the date, US start time and full fight card. What a night of UFC action we are in for this Saturday!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland – UFC 293 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Fight: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (24-2, 16 KO’s) | Sean Strickland (27-5, 11 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday September 9, 2023

Saturday September 9, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11.30PM EST

Approx. 11.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, Australia 🎲 Fight Odds: Adesanya -600 | Strickland +450

Best UFC 293 Free Bets & Betting Offers

Above is everything you need to know about the Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland fight this weekend. The bout is the headline attraction on Saturday, September 9 in Sydney, Australia. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Middleweight Title on the line.

Israel Adesanya goes into Saturday’s fight as the heavy favourite with the best offshore betting sites. This means that Sean Strickland is of course the betting underdog with US sportsbooks for this highly anticipated 185-pound UFC title fight from Sydney on Saturday. Only a few days to go until both men make their ring walks!

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland: UFC 293 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are a ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Middleweight Title clash live from the Qudos Bank Arena on ESPN+ PPV, provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 pay-per-view price. The Adesanya vs Strickland fight will likely get underway at approx. 11.30pm EST.

Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Full UFC 293 Fight Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia on Saturday night at UFC 293. The undercard includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Israel Adesanya (c) vs Sean Strickland Middleweight 5 Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 3 Manel Kape vs Felipe dos Santos Flyweight 3 Justin Tafa vs Austen Lane Heavyweight 3 Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj Light-Heavyweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+) Carlos Ulberg vs Jung Da-un Light-Heavyweight 3 Jack Jenkins vs Chepe Mariscal Featherweight 3 Jamie Mullarkey vs John Makdessi Lightweight 3 Nasrat Haqparast vs Landon Quiñones Lightweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass) Mike Mathetha vs Charlie Radtke Welterweight 3 Shane Young vs Gabriel Miranda Featherweight 3 Kevin Jousset vs Kiefer Crosbie Welterweight 3

