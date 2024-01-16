Formula 1

When Does The New F1 Season Start? 2024 Schedule, Key Dates & More

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
F1 2024
The 2023 Formula 1 (F1) season saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull showcase their superiority over 22 race weekends. The Belgian-Dutch star’s mighty Bull snagged 19 wins and 21 podiums, with him winning the Drivers’ Championship with a whopping 575 points. Red Bull also thoroughly dominated the Constructors’ Championship, securing the top spot with 860 points and finishing 451 points clear of their arch-rivals Mercedes.

All the exploits and disappointments of the 2023 F1 season, however, are now firmly in the rearview mirror, as a new and hopeful season is just around the corner. With less than two months to go before the top 20 F1 drivers in the world take to the tracks, let us take a quick look at the 2024 F1 season calendar in full.

F1 2024 Race Schedule

F1 will travel to Sakhir, Bahrain for the season opener on February 29, with the first race of the season scheduled for March 2. The following week, on March 7, the second race of the 2024 F1 season will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both of those races will take place under the floodlights on Saturday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which commences on March 10.

For the first time in F1 history, there will be 24 races on the calendar. In addition to the Emilia-Romagna GP, which was called off due to flooding in 2023, the Chinese GP will return for the first time since COVID struck in 2019, pushing the total to a historic 24. Refer to the table below to check out the schedule in full.

Date (Practice, Qualfier, Race) Event  Location 
February 29 – March 2 Bahrain GP Sakhir
March 7–9 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah
March 22–24 Australian GP Melbourne
April 5–7 Japanese GP Suzuka
April 19–21 Chinese GP Shanghai
May 3–5 Miami GP Miami
May 17–19 Emilia-Romagna GP Imola
May 24–26 Monaco GP Monaco
June 7–9 Canadian GP Montreal
June 21–23 Spanish GP Barcelona
June 28–30 Austrian GP Spielberg
July 5–7 British GP Silverstone
July 19–21 Hungarian GP Budapest
July 26–28 Belgian GP Spa
August 23–25 Dutch GP Zandvoort
August 30–September 1 Italian GP Monza
September 13–15 Azerbaijan GP Baku
September 20–22 Singapore GP Singapore
October 18–20 United States GP Austin
October 25–27 Mexican GP Mexico City
November 1–3 Brazilian GP Sao Paulo
November 21–23 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas
November 29–December 1 Qatar GP Losail
December 6–8 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina

Other Important F1 2024 Dates

Pre-season testing is when teams know how their car could perform throughout the season, making it a crucial part of the F1 calendar. In 2024, the pre-season testing will start in Bahrain on Wednesday, February 21, and run until Friday, February 23. The 2024 F1 season will officially commence at Sakhir the following Thursday (February 29).

Before seeing the cars in action for the first time in pre-season, fans get a glimpse of it at the unveiling ceremony. As of January 16, all teams except for McLaren, AlphaTauri, and Haas have announced their launch dates. Here are the dates to keep in mind:

Team Name Launch Date
Red Bull February 15
Mercedes February 14
Ferrari February 13
Aston Martin February 12
Alpine February 7
Williams February 5
Sauber February 5

Keep an eye on SportsLens.com for comprehensive coverage of the 2024 F1 season.

Sushan Chakraborty

