The 2023 Formula 1 (F1) season saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull showcase their superiority over 22 race weekends. The Belgian-Dutch star’s mighty Bull snagged 19 wins and 21 podiums, with him winning the Drivers’ Championship with a whopping 575 points. Red Bull also thoroughly dominated the Constructors’ Championship, securing the top spot with 860 points and finishing 451 points clear of their arch-rivals Mercedes.

All the exploits and disappointments of the 2023 F1 season, however, are now firmly in the rearview mirror, as a new and hopeful season is just around the corner. With less than two months to go before the top 20 F1 drivers in the world take to the tracks, let us take a quick look at the 2024 F1 season calendar in full.

F1 2024 Race Schedule

F1 will travel to Sakhir, Bahrain for the season opener on February 29, with the first race of the season scheduled for March 2. The following week, on March 7, the second race of the 2024 F1 season will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both of those races will take place under the floodlights on Saturday to accommodate the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, which commences on March 10.

For the first time in F1 history, there will be 24 races on the calendar. In addition to the Emilia-Romagna GP, which was called off due to flooding in 2023, the Chinese GP will return for the first time since COVID struck in 2019, pushing the total to a historic 24. Refer to the table below to check out the schedule in full.

Date (Practice, Qualfier, Race) Event Location February 29 – March 2 Bahrain GP Sakhir March 7–9 Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah March 22–24 Australian GP Melbourne April 5–7 Japanese GP Suzuka April 19–21 Chinese GP Shanghai May 3–5 Miami GP Miami May 17–19 Emilia-Romagna GP Imola May 24–26 Monaco GP Monaco June 7–9 Canadian GP Montreal June 21–23 Spanish GP Barcelona June 28–30 Austrian GP Spielberg July 5–7 British GP Silverstone July 19–21 Hungarian GP Budapest July 26–28 Belgian GP Spa August 23–25 Dutch GP Zandvoort August 30–September 1 Italian GP Monza September 13–15 Azerbaijan GP Baku September 20–22 Singapore GP Singapore October 18–20 United States GP Austin October 25–27 Mexican GP Mexico City November 1–3 Brazilian GP Sao Paulo November 21–23 Las Vegas GP Las Vegas November 29–December 1 Qatar GP Losail December 6–8 Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina

Other Important F1 2024 Dates

Pre-season testing is when teams know how their car could perform throughout the season, making it a crucial part of the F1 calendar. In 2024, the pre-season testing will start in Bahrain on Wednesday, February 21, and run until Friday, February 23. The 2024 F1 season will officially commence at Sakhir the following Thursday (February 29).

Before seeing the cars in action for the first time in pre-season, fans get a glimpse of it at the unveiling ceremony. As of January 16, all teams except for McLaren, AlphaTauri, and Haas have announced their launch dates. Here are the dates to keep in mind:

Team Name Launch Date Red Bull February 15 Mercedes February 14 Ferrari February 13 Aston Martin February 12 Alpine February 7 Williams February 5 Sauber February 5

