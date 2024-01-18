Formula 1

Highest-Paid F1 Drivers In 2023: Red Bull Hero Max Verstappen Tops List With $70 Million

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Max Verstappen F1 Hero
Max Verstappen F1 Hero

The most extravagant science fair of all time, the Formula One (F1) Grand Prix is home to arguably the bravest, most skilled, and, dare we say, the most charismatic drivers in the world. These 20 Bravehearts keep us fans on the edge of our seats throughout the F1 calendar, not only through their dashing driving but also with their skills on the microphone. Of course, their wizardry comes at a very steep price, making them some of the most handsomely compensated athletes in the world.

Taking bonuses and fixed salaries into account, Forbes has compiled a list of F1’s highest earners. Continue reading to meet the five highest-paid F1 drivers in 2023.

#5 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): $19 Million

Charles Leclerc Was One Of Highest-Paid F1 Drivers In 2023
Charles Leclerc Finished 5th In The Drivers’ Championship

One of the most talented racers on the grid, Charles Leclerc is seen as the future of Ferrari. So, his massive earnings should not come as a surprise to anyone. The Monegasque high-flier made $19 million in 2023, with $14 million coming from his wages and the rest from performance-linked bonuses.

Leclerc did not have the best of starts to the 2023 F1 season, as he failed to finish two of the first three races. He, however, ended strongly, finishing second in both Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi — the final two races on the F1 calendar. Amassing 206 points and securing six podiums, Leclerc finished fifth in the Drivers’ Championship. He will be aiming for at least a top-three finish in 2024.

#4 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): $26 Million

Sergio Perez Was One Of The Highest Earners In 2023
Sergio Perez Finished Second In Championship Rankings

Red Bull racer Sergio Perez earned $26 million in 2023, emerging as the season’s fourth-highest earner. The Mexican earned a staggering $16 million from performance-related bonuses on top of his fixed $10 million salary.

Perez had a brilliant start to the 2023 F1 season, clinching two wins in the first two races. However, a mid-season slump kept him from putting pressure on teammate and Drivers’ Championship winner Max Verstappen. The 33-year-old finished second in the championship rankings with 285 points.

#3 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): $34 Million

Fernando Alonso Was The 3rd Highest Earner In 2023
Fernando Alonso Secured 8 Podium Finishes In 2023

The oldest driver on the paddock, two-time F1 Drivers’ Championship winner Fernando Alonso made a handsome $34 million in his debut season with Aston Martin. Alonso earned a cool $24 million in wages and a handsome $10 million bonus.

The 42-year-old had a spectacular season with Aston Martin, reaching the podium a whopping eight times. With 206 points, he finished fourth in the 2023 Drivers’ Championship.

#2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): $55 Million

Lewis Hamilton Was One Of The Highest Paid F1 Drivers In 2023
Lewis Hamilton Finished 3rd In Drivers’ Championship In 2023

Easily the most recognizable Formula 1 driver in the world, Lewis Hamilton earned a record $55 million in wages in 2023.

The seven-time F1 Drivers’ Championship winner did not have the most memorable 2023, with him failing to win even a single race throughout the year and reaching the podium in only six races — his worst return since 2013. The 39-year-old finished third in the Championship last year with 234 points, thus missing out on bonuses.

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull): $70 Million

Max Verstappen Was The Highest Earner In 2023
Max Verstappen Was The Highest Earner In 2023

Winner of the 2023 F1 Drivers’ Championship, Max Verstappen earned an eye-popping $70 million in 2023, emerging as the highest-paid Formula 1 driver in the world. He earned $45 million from his salary and a $25 million bonus for thoroughly dominating the tracks last year.

Verstappen won his third consecutive Drivers’ Championship by winning 19 of 22 races in 2023, breaking his own record of 15 in 2022. The 26-year-old Dutchman finished with 575 points, an unimaginable 290 points clear of his teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second. It will be interesting to see if Verstappen can add a fourth consecutive F1 championship to his cabinet in 2024.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Formula 1

Latest news

View all
F1 2024
Formula 1

LATEST When Does The New F1 Season Start? 2024 Schedule, Key Dates & More

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 16 2024
nyck de vries
Formula 1
WATCH: Formula 1 Drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries Identify Circuits Just By Sound of Engine and Gear Changes
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 03 2023

In a remarkable display of skill and finely-tuned senses, Formula 1 drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries have elevated their game to the next level. They’ve demonstrated an uncanny…

Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
How to Bet On F1 Miami Grand Prix in New York | NY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 07 2023

F1 will return to Miami this May with the second ever Miami Grand Prix and if you want to join the sports betting action in New York, we have everything…

Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
How to Bet On F1 Miami Grand Prix in North Dakota | ND Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 07 2023
Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
How to Bet On F1 Miami Grand Prix in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 07 2023
Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
How to Bet On F1 Miami Grand Prix in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 07 2023
Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1
How to Bet On F1 Miami Grand Prix in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 07 2023
Arrow to top