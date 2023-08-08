What’s Next For Sergio Ramos? Analyzing The Real Madrid Icon’s Potential Destinations After PSG Stint

Confident, technically immaculate, and headstrong, Sergio Ramos is widely hailed as one of the best defenders in soccer history. After making a name for himself at his boyhood club Sevilla, the Spaniard joined Real Madrid in August 2005, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Between 2005 and 2021, Ramos won every single major trophy at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, including four Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winner was reportedly offered a one-year extension at the end of his contract in 2021, but he sought greener pastures in Paris.

Sergio Ramos’ PSG stint was far from perfect

So, after amassing 22 trophies in the Spanish capital, Ramos left the club as a free agent and signed a handsome two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Plagued by injuries, Ramos’s debut season saw him make only 13 appearances in all competitions, none of which came in the Champions League.

Things improved in the 2022-23 campaign, with him making 45 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians, but his performances often left a lot to be desired. So, at the end of his two-year stint at PSG, the club and the player parted ways, and there has been a lot of speculation about the 37-year-old’s future since.

Ramos reportedly wants to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

According to Spanish outlet MARCA (via Sports Brief), Ramos received offers from Saudi Arabia, multiple Brazilian sides, and his boyhood club Sevilla, but the superstar was quick to turn them down.

It is believed that the Real Madrid legend would rather move to Major League Soccer (MLS) to play with former PSG teammate Lionel Messi. In addition to Messi, Ramos would be reunited with his countrymen Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who followed the Argentine to Miami in July.

🇺🇸 | Sergio Ramos is still waiting for an offer from Inter Miami. The former PSG defender wants to play with Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the USA..✍️ @RamonFuentes74 #Transfers pic.twitter.com/dkELTBkm2s — EvansXtraT (@EvansXtrat) August 1, 2023

Inter Miami, who have profusely leaked goals this season, could use a player of Ramos’ skillset at the back. Although past his prime, the veteran center-back still has the intelligence, ability, and leadership skills needed to improve Miami’s shoddy backline. Additionally, judging by his Instagram uploads, Ramos is in top physical shape right now, meaning Miami should not have to worry about fitness issues.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Ramos is currently waiting to receive an offer from Inter Miami — a team co-owned by his former teammate David Beckham. If the Herons refrain from making it, he could consider moving to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), which is now home to his Real Madrid teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

With the clock ticking down, it will be interesting to see how Ramos’ story develops in the final stretch of the summer transfer window.