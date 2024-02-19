On Sunday night, the NBA had its 73rd annual all-star game. This season, the league has stressed the importance of making the all-star game competitive again. It used to be known as the greatest pick-up game in the world. However, the NBA and Adam Silver have let it get out of hand. Little to no defense is played in the all-star game and the competition level is not where it needs to be.

Even before the game, NBA legends like Larry Bird stressed the importance of playing hard in the all-star game. Nobody from the 2024 all-star game got his message. Defense and effort were non-existent, which has left a lot of discourse about what the league needs to do. It’s no secret the all-star game is not what it used to be. Adjustments need to happen if the NBA wants to change the current product they are putting out.

Why is little to no defense being played in the all-star game?

“What I would really like to see is that they play hard tonight in this All-Star Game… When you have the best players in the world together, you gotta compete.” – Larry Bird earlier today 😔 (h/t @ClutchPoints ) pic.twitter.com/9TU6wCwZ6g — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 19, 2024



The Eastern Conference all-stars won 211-186 historically. For the first time in all-star game history, a team scored 200+ points. That speaks to the unambitious effort level of virtually every player. It’s become a free for all and defense is the last thing to be played in an all-star game. Additionally, the East and West combined for 168 three-point attempts. Just an un-aesthetically pleasing brand of basketball to watch. What happened to the competition level of the all-star games in the 2010s?

NBA all-star weekend, especially the all-star game, is an important time to celebrate the league and its players. However, that has not been the case over the last few seasons. Commissioner Adam Silver and other important league figures have caught slack for the product that has become the all-star game. Previous players and media members are unhappy with the competition level. Expect to see changes next year after Silver was visibly displeased after the game.

Kobe was right… “Guys play harder in a pickup game at UCLA” (h/t @LakerFiles) pic.twitter.com/zb1m0GObAi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 19, 2024



One argument players will give for the lack of competitiveness is injuries. Nobody wants to get injured in the all-star game. It’s supposed to be a fun weekend for the players and their families. The last thing anyone needs is an injury that could affect the second half of the season. The NBA will have to strategize this offseason and find a way to bring real competition back to the all-star game. Right now, the all-star game is a joke. Scoring 200 points in a game is unrealistic. Especially when the league’s best players could at least try to play some defense. It won’t be easy for the NBA to make changes to the all-star game. We’ll have to wait and see what can be done to increase the competition level.