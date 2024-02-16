NBA

Where can you watch the 2024 NBA all-star game this Sunday?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
2024 NBA All star game pic
2024 NBA All star game pic

This Sunday, the 73rd annual NBA all-star game will be in Indianapolis. Fans, coaches, and players all voted on who they thought should be an all-star in 2023. As it’s been in the past, LeBron James received the most votes in the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most in the East. They will be the captains of their teams but there will not be a draft in this year’s all-star game. 

The 2024 all-star games will return to an East vs. West format. Along with the all-star game. several other events are happening around the NBA. All-star weekend is always a special time for players, fans, and everyone involved. It’s a short weekend to celebrate the league’s brightest stars. Keep reading to find out where you can watch the 2024 NBA all-star game.

Before this season, the NBA all-star game had not been in Indianapolis since 1985


Where to watch the 2024 NBA all-star game:

For fans around the world, there are numerous ways to watch the 2024 NBA all-star game this Sunday. It will start at 8:00 p.m. EST on February 18th. The game will air on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV. Additionally, it can be streamed on Sling or Max. The main broadcast of the 2024 all-star game will be on TNT. This is always a special weekend for the NBA and their fans. Next, let’s see which players were selected for the all-star game this year.

All-star rosters in 2024:

Eastern Conference Starters:

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
  • Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
  • Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers
  • Damian Lillard – Milwaukee Bucks
  • Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Eastern Conference Reserves:

  • Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic
  • Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers
  • Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat
  • Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks
  • Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Browns
  • Julius Randle – New York Knicks
  • Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
  • Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement by Commissioner)
  • Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors (injury replacement by Commissioner)


Western Conference Starters: 

  • LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers
  • Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns
  • Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks
  • Nikola Jokic  Denver Nuggets
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Western Conference Reserves: 

  • Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors
  • Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns
  • Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
  • Paul George – LA Clippers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers
Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
2001188409.0 ezgif.com resize
NBA

LATEST NBA: LeBron James Is Just 132 Points Away From 40K For His Career

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 16 2024
rsz feb 10 2024 charlotte north carolina usa
NBA
Charlotte Hornets Could Be Climbing Out Of The NBA Basement, Winners Of 3 Straight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024

While they haven’t been the worst team in the NBA this season, the Charlotte Hornets have spent much of the 2023-24 campaign in the league’s basement. But the team has…

Karl Anthony Towns Timberwolves pic
NBA
Is Karl-Anthony Towns a player the Timberwolves would consider trading this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024

At 38-16, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the Western Conference heading into the all-star break. Their core group of players is getting it done this season. The…

rsz 20240212 093643 20240211 amx sports damian lillard expresses interest owning 1 po
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Ranks 11th In 3-Point Percentage…On His Own Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
LeBron James 15
NBA
NBA: Lakers Are 6-1 Since LeBron James Tweeted Hourglass Emoji
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 15 2024
Trae Young hawks pic
NBA
League sources reportedly think the Hawks would ‘love’ to trade Trae Young this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 15 2024
rsz durant ap photo by rick scuteri 1024x683 1
NBA
NBA: 76ers Asked About LeBron, Durant, Others Before Trade Deadline
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 14 2024
Arrow to top