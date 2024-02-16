Where can you watch the 2024 NBA all-star game this Sunday?

This Sunday, the 73rd annual NBA all-star game will be in Indianapolis. Fans, coaches, and players all voted on who they thought should be an all-star in 2023. As it’s been in the past, LeBron James received the most votes in the West and Giannis Antetokounmpo had the most in the East. They will be the captains of their teams but there will not be a draft in this year’s all-star game.

The 2024 all-star games will return to an East vs. West format. Along with the all-star game. several other events are happening around the NBA. All-star weekend is always a special time for players, fans, and everyone involved. It’s a short weekend to celebrate the league’s brightest stars. Keep reading to find out where you can watch the 2024 NBA all-star game.

Before this season, the NBA all-star game had not been in Indianapolis since 1985

Welcome to #NBAAllStar, where our state-of-the art LED court will shine all weekend long at Lucas Oil Stadium! pic.twitter.com/fpCmFm6oPv — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2024



Where to watch the 2024 NBA all-star game:

For fans around the world, there are numerous ways to watch the 2024 NBA all-star game this Sunday. It will start at 8:00 p.m. EST on February 18th. The game will air on TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and NBA TV. Additionally, it can be streamed on Sling or Max. The main broadcast of the 2024 all-star game will be on TNT. This is always a special weekend for the NBA and their fans. Next, let’s see which players were selected for the all-star game this year.

All-star rosters in 2024:

Eastern Conference Starters:

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard – Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Eastern Conference Reserves:

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat

Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Browns

Julius Randle – New York Knicks

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks (injury replacement by Commissioner)

Scottie Barnes – Toronto Raptors (injury replacement by Commissioner)

NBA All-Star Game 2024: https://t.co/JHvIJHaaXV — The Voice of One! (@jeolmoz2) February 15, 2024



Western Conference Starters:

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Western Conference Reserves:

Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Paul George – LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard – LA Clippers