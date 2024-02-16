NFL

What are the chances that Joe Flacco will return to the Cleveland Browns in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2023 regular season, the Browns were hit with several injuries at QB. Their top three QBs on the depth chart got hurt and the team had to make a call. Veteran Joe Flacco played in five games for the Jets last season. However, he was on his couch to start 2023. Flacco was not signed with anyone and nobody was calling. 

That was until Cleveland needed help badly and they decided to give Flacco a chance. The 39-year-old made the most of his opportunity with the Browns and has added at least another season to his career. Cleveland would love to retain Flacco this offseason but there will undoubtedly be other teams with interest. Will the Browns be able to resign the one-time Super Bowl Champion this offseason?

Joe Flacco is going to be an intriguing name to watch once free agency begins in mid-March


At this stage in his career, Joe Flacco wants to be playing football. He doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench buried in a depth chart waiting for his chance. The 39-year-old doesn’t have that kind of time left. NFL players have to retire at some point and that could have been Flacco this offseason if he hadn’t gotten a call from the Browns. It was the perfect fit for Falcco and he went 4-1 in five games as their starting QB. That led to a playoff berth for Cleveland but they lost to the Texans in the wildcard round.

The Browns leaned on Joe Flacco and he delivered for the Browns late in the season. In five starts, he was averaging (323.2) passing yards per game. Additionally, he threw for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns. That was enough for the 39-year-old to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2023. A true honor for Flacco who was on his couch to begin the season. Just goes to show that you never know when an opportunity will come knocking.


Presumably, Deshaun Watson would be the starting QB for the Browns next season. They have a massive amount of money invested in the Pro Bowl QB. If Flacco were to resign with Cleveland, that would make him the backup at best. Flacco likely wants to play where he can at least have the opportunity to start in 2024. Could he go to another division rival like the Steelers and compete with Kenny Pickett? There has been some speculation about that happening. However, it’s too soon to tell what Flacco plans on doing. He’ll take the offseason to meet with teams and see what is best for him.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
