The NFL released the finalists for the end-of-season awards earlier this week, including the lists for honors such as MVP, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. And while it typically isn’t the most talked-about of the awards, this year’s Comeback Player of the Year race has gotten some serious attention over the past couple of months.

NFL: Flacco Thinks Hamlin Should Win CBPOY

It was thought that the award was Damar Hamlin’s to lose. After collapsing on the field last January and the NFL world fearing for his life, Hamlin made a steady comeback that resulted in him being cleared for action for the 2023 regular season. It was assumed that he would win CBPOY simply by stepping on the field, but that hasn’t been enough for some people.

While his return to action has been impressive, he didn’t exactly see all that much action in 2023. Hamlin played in just 5 games during the regular season, and was more often seen in a hoodie on the sidelines rather than in uniform, despite being healthy for the entirety of the year.

When he did play, he was primarily used on special teams. Of the 111 snaps he took during the year, 94 of them were in the kicking game (punt and kickoff coverage) while just 17 came with the defensive unit. During his time on the field in 2023, he amassed just two tackles.

Flacco Questions His Own Place On The List

“I’m just coming back from being old and not being on a team for a couple months.”-@JoeFlacco Joe Flacco says Damar Hamlin should win Comeback Player of the Year. @CBSSportsRadio @HamlinIsland pic.twitter.com/agmBivvBN5 — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) January 26, 2024

There are many who believe that someone else like Joe Flacco is a better option for the honors. After being jobless for more than half the season, Flacco took over the quarterback job for the Cleveland Browns and led them into the NFL Playoffs as the 5th seed in the AFC. He threw for over 300 yards in each of his final four games, and was a big reason for the team’s success down the stretch.

But when asked if he thinks he should be considered for the award, Flacco questions why exactly he is worthy:

I don’t necessarily know what I’m coming back from…I’m just coming back from being old and not being on a team for a couple of months…We could go through most of the guys on that list, besides Damar…I don’t know we’re necessarily coming back from anything.

When asked if he thought Hamlin should be the one to take home the honors:

For sure. I don’t know how many snaps he played. But mentally, to get yourself back to the point where you feel comfortable doing that kinda thing…especially at his position, is pretty cool.

The Browns were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Houston Texans. It is unclear whether the team intends to bring back Flacco in any kind of backup role next year.

Hamlin was in the spotlight this last week, when he was the ball carrier on a very questionable, unsuccessful fake punt run by the Bills in their playoff loss against the Chiefs.