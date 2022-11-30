Week 14 CFP Rankings Released – Georgia, Michigan, TCU & USC Occupy Playoff Spots

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Rivalry Week in the books, the college football season heads toward Championship Week. With College Football Playoff spots on the line, the teams at the top of the rankings will need to prove themselves worthy one more time. On Tuesday, the CFP rankings for Week 14 were announced and there were not many surprises at the top. Georgia remains at one, while Michigan moved up to two after beating Ohio State, TCU is at three, and USC occupies the last playoff spot. They will all be competing in their conference championship games this week.

Wolverines kick Ohio State out of CFP spot

The biggest game of last weekend was Michigan against Ohio State in the Big Ten regular season finale. Michigan were phenomenal in beating the Buckeyes without arguably their best player, running back Blake Corum.

This sent Ohio State down from the two spot, down onto the direct CFP bubble in fifth. A loss for number four USC or number three TCU in their conference championship games could see the Buckeyes sneak into that last playoff spot.

Other teams suffering losses were not quite as fortunate. LSU’s loss to Texas A&M meant they slipped from fifth down to 14th. Meanwhile Oregon’s loss to Oregon State dropped them seven places down to 16th.

Clemson’s shock defeat to rivals South Carolina bafflingly only dropped them one spot from eighth to ninth.

CFP teams

Next up for the top four teams in college football is their conference championship matchups. Number one Georgia takes on LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while number two Michigan will face Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Number three TCU will square off against number ten Kansas State in their Big 12 Championship Game and the Pac-12 Championship Game will feature number four USC and number 11 Utah.

A loss for USC or TCU may spell disaster, while Georgia and Michigan will likely still be fine should they be defeated.

Week 14 CFP Rankings