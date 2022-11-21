Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll Released – Tennessee OUT of CFP Contention After Gamecocks Loss

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With 12 weeks of college football behind us, the season is hurtling towards Bowl Season. This week’s Top 25 AP Poll was released on Sunday and it could give us a sneak preview of the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings which are released on Tuesday. The big move of the week belongs to the Tennessee Volunteers, who slid down in the poll. With a crushing 63-38 defeat at the hands of Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks, the Vols’ CFP hopes are likely dashed.

Last-gasp wins for TCU and Michigan keep them in CFP spots

The four undefeated teams remain in the College Football Playoff spots in the Week 13 AP Top 25 Poll. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU rank one through four in that order.

It could have been a very different story if it wasn’t for two last-second field goals from TCU and Michigan. TCU’s last-gasp field goal against Baylor saw them eke out a one-point victory. Meanwhile, Michigan won in a similar fashion over Illinois after losing their star running back Blake Corum to injury in the second quarter.

TCU FIRE DRILL FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/h2raCAm4mn — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 19, 2022

Corum is questionable for the regular season finale megaclash with Ohio State.

In the Pac-12, USC took care of UCLA to move up to fifth. Oregon kept their very slim hopes alive with a victory against last week’s number ten Utah. The Ducks now occupy that ten spot themselves.

Last week’s number five team Tennessee was in a great spot if they won out. Unfortunately for Vols fans, they were thumped by an on-fire Spencer Rattler, and South Carolina emerged 63-38 victors, effectively ending all CFP hopes for the Volunteers. They are down to ninth in the AP Poll.

The South Carolina GameCocks last night. pic.twitter.com/yGM6CGHgic — Drunk Brian Kelly (@FauxLes) November 20, 2022

AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (11-0) Michigan (11-0) TCU (11-0) USC (10-1) LSU (9-2) Clemson (10-1) Alabama (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) Oregon (9-2) Penn State (9-2) Washington (9-2) Notre Dame (8-3) Utah (8-3) Kansas State (8-3) Florida State (8-3) UCLA (8-3) North Carolina (9-2) Tulane (9-2) Ole Miss (8-3) Cincinnati (9-2) Oregon State (8-3) Coastal Carolina (9-1) Texas (7-4) UCF (8-3)

UTSA and South Carolina are the first two out of the AP Poll.

