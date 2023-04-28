James Harden had a few days off after his Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, and he apparently decided to spend some time in Las Vegas.

The 76ers were the first team to wrap up their round 1 series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Harden and company were able to put away the Brooklyn Nets in 4 games, the only sweep of the first round. They accomplished this feat last Saturday, and have been waiting for the conclusion of the series between the Celtics and the Hawks to see who their next opponent would be.

James Harden “Slaps” Someone In Las Vegas

Footage of James Harden smacking someone in the face in Las Vegas The Sixers had a few days off and James Harden decided to go to Vegas earlier this week (Via @TMZ_Sports ) pic.twitter.com/RGPLiTylXQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2023

Boston was able to eventually prevail, but it took them 6 games to do so. This added to the travel and preparation time that the league will give the Celtics resulted in some serious time to rest for the 76ers. All in all, Philadelphia will have had 8 full days between contests when they suit back up on Monday for Game 1 in Boston.

In somewhat unsurprising news, Harden decided to make use of his time by going to Las Vegas, where he is known to enjoy some rest and relaxation from time to time. But from what it looks like in a video obtained by TMZ, it looks like Harden’s time was anything but relaxing.

BREAKING: The 76ers and Celtics will face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Who you got? 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/HHH1ct8fvz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 28, 2023

The video is shot from far away, and there is little to no context provided. But Harden appears to be leaning out of the back door of an establishment, having a heated conversation, in which some yelling can be heard. Harden then appears to reach out with his hand and slap the person, somewhat lightly, in the face.

While contact was made with the “slap”, it doesn’t appear as if it was done with an intent to injure. According to the TMZ report, Harden and the other subject actually re-entered the building together after the incident.

There were no police called to the scene, and the Las Vegas Police Department has no record of the incident.

