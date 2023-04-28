NBA

WATCH: Video Shows James Harden “Slap” Someone In Las Vegas

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
James Harden had a few days off after his Philadelphia 76ers advanced to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, and he apparently decided to spend some time in Las Vegas.

The 76ers were the first team to wrap up their round 1 series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Harden and company were able to put away the Brooklyn Nets in 4 games, the only sweep of the first round. They accomplished this feat last Saturday, and have been waiting for the conclusion of the series between the Celtics and the Hawks to see who their next opponent would be.

James Harden “Slaps” Someone In Las Vegas

Boston was able to eventually prevail, but it took them 6 games to do so. This added to the travel and preparation time that the league will give the Celtics resulted in some serious time to rest for the 76ers. All in all, Philadelphia will have had 8 full days between contests when they suit back up on Monday for Game 1 in Boston.

In somewhat unsurprising news, Harden decided to make use of his time by going to Las Vegas, where he is known to enjoy some rest and relaxation from time to time. But from what it looks like in a video obtained by TMZ, it looks like Harden’s time was anything but relaxing.

The video is shot from far away, and there is little to no context provided. But Harden appears to be leaning out of the back door of an establishment, having a heated conversation, in which some yelling can be heard. Harden then appears to reach out with his hand and slap the person, somewhat lightly, in the face.

While contact was made with the “slap”, it doesn’t appear as if it was done with an intent to injure. According to the TMZ report, Harden and the other subject actually re-entered the building together after the incident.

There were no police called to the scene, and the Las Vegas Police Department has no record of the incident.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
