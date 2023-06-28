The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, one of cricket’s oldest and most renowned competitions between England and Australia, was marked by an unexpected disruption. England’s wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow made headlines not just for his performance with the bat and gloves but for an off-field display of agility and quick-thinking. In a surreal scene, Bairstow literally carried a ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester off the pitch, ensuring order was swiftly restored.

Bairstow Lifts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protester Off His Feet and Escorts Him Off Pitch

Right as the second over commenced, two climate activists, adorned in ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts, dashed onto the field from the Grandstand, giving security the slip. Their target – the pitch, the sacred strip where all cricket action unfolds.

England’s captain Ben Stokes, in concert with Australian cricketer David Warner, successfully intercepted one invader. But it was Bairstow, a former amateur rugby league player, showcasing his past, who stole the show, picking up the second activist and escorting him off the field with minimum fuss.

His bold intervention was greeted with applause, though it meant a quick visit to the dressing room to replace his uniform, tainted by the orange powder carried by the protesters. Despite this, play was only delayed for about six minutes.

‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesting to Spotlight Climate Crisis

Once Bairstow was back in his clean whites, the MCC ground staff efficiently cleared the orange powder residue, and the match recommenced. The Metropolitan Police reported that three people, including a third protester who had not even reached the pitch, were arrested following the commotion.

However, this incident brought about much more than a brief halt to the game. While Guy Lavender, chief executive of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), vehemently condemned the actions of the protesters, the Just Stop Oil coalition defended their radical approach.

They contended that such dramatic gestures were essential to spotlight the escalating climate crisis, which threatens the very future of the sports we cherish.

Not Their First Rodeo

This is not the first instance of the Just Stop Oil campaign making their presence felt at high-profile sporting events. They’ve previously caused interruptions at the World Snooker Championship and Premiership Rugby finals. As a result, the spotlight on the environmental message they are keen to deliver has grown, albeit amidst significant controversy.

Amidst all this, the sight of Jonny Bairstow stepping in to handle a protester will be etched in the memories of cricket fans around the globe, adding an unexpected twist to the storied history of the Ashes series.

