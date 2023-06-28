Cricket

WATCH: England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow Literally Carries 'Just Stop Oil' Protester Off Pitch in Ashes Test Match

David Evans
The second Ashes Test at Lord’s, one of cricket’s oldest and most renowned competitions between England and Australia, was marked by an unexpected disruption. England’s wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow made headlines not just for his performance with the bat and gloves but for an off-field display of agility and quick-thinking. In a surreal scene, Bairstow literally carried a ‘Just Stop Oil’ protester off the pitch, ensuring order was swiftly restored.

Bairstow Lifts ‘Just Stop Oil’ Protester Off His Feet and Escorts Him Off Pitch

Right as the second over commenced, two climate activists, adorned in ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts, dashed onto the field from the Grandstand, giving security the slip. Their target – the pitch, the sacred strip where all cricket action unfolds.

England’s captain Ben Stokes, in concert with Australian cricketer David Warner, successfully intercepted one invader. But it was Bairstow, a former amateur rugby league player, showcasing his past, who stole the show, picking up the second activist and escorting him off the field with minimum fuss.

His bold intervention was greeted with applause, though it meant a quick visit to the dressing room to replace his uniform, tainted by the orange powder carried by the protesters. Despite this, play was only delayed for about six minutes.

‘Just Stop Oil’ Protesting to Spotlight Climate Crisis

Once Bairstow was back in his clean whites, the MCC ground staff efficiently cleared the orange powder residue, and the match recommenced. The Metropolitan Police reported that three people, including a third protester who had not even reached the pitch, were arrested following the commotion.

However, this incident brought about much more than a brief halt to the game. While Guy Lavender, chief executive of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), vehemently condemned the actions of the protesters, the Just Stop Oil coalition defended their radical approach.

They contended that such dramatic gestures were essential to spotlight the escalating climate crisis, which threatens the very future of the sports we cherish.

Not Their First Rodeo

This is not the first instance of the Just Stop Oil campaign making their presence felt at high-profile sporting events. They’ve previously caused interruptions at the World Snooker Championship and Premiership Rugby finals. As a result, the spotlight on the environmental message they are keen to deliver has grown, albeit amidst significant controversy.

Amidst all this, the sight of Jonny Bairstow stepping in to handle a protester will be etched in the memories of cricket fans around the globe, adding an unexpected twist to the storied history of the Ashes series.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

