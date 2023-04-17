In an unprecedented event, the World Snooker Championship faced a startling interruption as Just Stop Oil activists stormed the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, causing chaos and forcing a temporary halt to the matches. The protesters demanded an immediate stop to all new UK fossil fuel projects and called upon sporting institutions to resist the government’s destructive policies.



Just Stop Oil Protestors Disrupt Snooker World Championships in the UK

During the high-stakes snooker match between Robert Milkins and Joe Perry, a male activist leaped onto the table. He then proceeded to empty a packet of orange powder paint across the playing surface. The protester’s actions left the table in a state of disarray, resulting in a 24-hour suspension of the match.

Simultaneously, a female activist attempted to glue herself to the other table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were competing. However, quick-thinking referee Olivier Marteel prevented the protester from causing further disruption. Both activists wore T-shirts supporting the Just Stop Oil climate change campaign.

As the protesters were swiftly escorted away by security, vacuum cleaners were brought in to tackle the mess.

Unfortunately, the damage to the table cloth was too extensive, requiring an overnight replacement.

Just Stop Oil says “New Oil and Gas Will Snooker Us”

After the incident, Just Stop Oil released a statement claiming responsibility for the disruption. In a tweet, they wrote the activists’ demands.

“They are demanding that the Government immediately stop all new UK fossil fuel projects,” the Just Stop Oil Twitter account wrote. ” [They] are calling on UK sporting institutions to step into in civil resistance against the Government’s genocidal policies.”

🎱 NEW OIL AND GAS WILL SNOOKER US 🦺 At around 7:20pm, two Just Stop Oil supporters have disrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, interrupting play. The pair proceeded to cover the tables in orange powder paint before being removed by… pic.twitter.com/xWJXjW82jf — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) April 17, 2023

The unexpected interruption and the immediate publicity it generated have raised concerns of potential copycat incidents in the future.

This comes on the heels of 118 animal rights protesters being arrested for disrupting the start of the Grand National, the UK’s biggest horse race, just two days prior.

Two Arrested on Suspicion of Criminal Damage

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. They were detained on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the World Snooker Championship protest. Both individuals remain in police custody.

Seven-time world snooker champion Stephen Hendry, who was commentating during the commotion, expressed his astonishment at the unprecedented event.

“I have never seen that before at a snooker event,” Hendry said. “It’s a first. It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

“For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: ‘Is the table recoverable?’ We don’t know what that is on the table.”

In the wake of the protest, the World Snooker Championship has become a talking point for climate change activists and sports fans alike. The bold actions of the protesters and the resulting impact on the competition highlight the growing pressure on sporting institutions and the government to address environmental concerns.

As the world becomes increasingly aware of the need for action against climate change, we can expect more unexpected disruptions in high-profile events to push the agenda forward.

Comprehensive Betting Guides 2023