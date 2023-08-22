Cricket

2023 Asia Cup: India Announce 17-Man Squad For Upcoming Tournament

Sushan Chakraborty
India, the most successful team in the history of the Asia Cup, have announced their 17-member squad for the upcoming edition of the continental tournament.

India’s Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announced

On Monday (August 21), India named their complete squad for the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan between August 30 and September 17. There have been some massive additions to the squad, with KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Jasprit Bumrah all making their much-anticipated return to ODI cricket.

Iyer has returned to the fold after recovering from his lower back injury at the National Cricket Academy, while Bumrah will look to prove his 50-over fitness after impressing in the T20 clashes against Ireland. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul, meanwhile, remains a doubt despite his inclusion in the squad.

As confirmed by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Rahul has endured a fresh setback and is at risk of missing the group stage of the 2023 Asia Cup. If he fails to prove his fitness, traveling reserve Sanju Samson could fill in for him.

Here is India’s complete 17-player squad for the competitions:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India will begin their 2023 Asia Cup campaign with a clash against Pakistan at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2. It will be the Blues’ first ODI meeting with their noisy neighbors since the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Following the mouth-watering clash against Pakistan, India will take on Nepal at the same venue on September 4.

What happened the last time India played in the Asia Cup?

India, who are currently leading 2-0 in the three-game T20 series against Ireland, failed to play up to their potential in the T20-format Asia Cup in 2022. They began their campaign with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan but could not overcome them and Sri Lanka in Super 4, leading to their elimination.

Competing in the 50-over format this time around, India will hope to live up to their billing and take the cup home for a record eighth time.

