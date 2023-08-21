The greatest festival in the world of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup, will commence on October 5. This year, the 10-nation event will take place in India, which happens to be home to over a billion cricket-loving fans. The games will be played in 10 stadiums across the country, with each bringing a different flavor to the table. Below, we will take a look at the 10 cities that will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches and the stadiums they will be played at. Let’s begin!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Seating Capacity
Ten cities and ten stadiums will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India over the months of October and November. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the biggest stadium of the lot, with it boasting a capacity of 120,000. On the other end of the spectrum, we have the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which sits 23,000. Refer to the table below to check out the capacity of each stadium that will host ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.
|City
|Stadium Name
|Capacity
|Ahmedabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|120,000
|Kolkata
|Eden Gardens
|66,000
|Hyderabad
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|55,000
|Lucknow
|BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium
|55,000
|Chennai
|M. A. Chidambaram Stadium
|50,000
|Delhi
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|41,842
|Bangaluru
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|40,000
|Pune
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|37,406
|Mumbai
|Wankhede Stadium
|32,000
|Dharamshala
|HPCA Stadium
|23,000
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Matches
A total of 48 matches will be played at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament will have a Round-Robin format and consist of 45 group-stage games, 2 semi-final clashes, and one final. Except for the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad (3 matches), each stadium will host 5 matches. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening and the final matches of the tournament. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host one semi-final match each.
Here is the full list of the matches each stadium will host:
Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)
|Match
|Date
|England VS. New Zealand
|October 5
|India VS. Pakistan
|October 14
|England VS. Australia
|November 4
|South Africa VS. Afghanistan
|November 10
|Final (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.)
|November 19
Eden Gardens (Kolkata)
|Match
|Date
|Netherlands VS. Bangladesh
|October 28
|Pakistan VS. Bangladesh
|October 31
|India VS. South Africa
|November 5
|England VS. Pakistan
|November 11
|Semi-Final 2 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.)
|November 16
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)
|Match
|Date
|Pakistan VS. Netherlands
|October 6
|New Zealand VS. Netherlands
|October 9
|Pakistan VS. Sri Lanka
|October 10
BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow)
|Match
|Date
|Australia VS. South Africa
|October 12
|Australia VS. Sri Lanka
|October 16
|Netherlands VS. Sri Lanka
|October 21
|India VS. England
|October 29
|Netherlands VS. Afghanistan
|November 3
M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)
|Match
|Date
|India VS. Australia
|October 8
|New Zealand VS. Bangladesh
|October 13
|New Zealand VS. Afghanistan
|October 18
|Pakistan VS. Afghanistan
|October 23
|Pakistan VS. South Africa
|October 27
Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)
|Match
|Date
|South Africa VS. Sri Lanka
|October 7
|India VS. Afghanistan
|October 11
|England VS. Afghanistan
|October 15
|Australia VS. Netherlands
|October 25
|Bangladesh VS. Sri Lanka
|November 6
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)
|Match
|Date
|Australia VS. Pakistan
|October 20
|England VS. Sri Lanka
|October 26
|New Zealand VS. Pakistan
|November 4
|New Zealand VS. Sri Lanka
|November 9
|India VS. Netherlands
|November 12
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune)
|Match
|Date
|India VS. Bangladesh
|October 19
|Afghanistan VS. Sri Lanka
|October 30
|New Zealand VS. South Africa
|November 1
|England VS. Netherlands
|November 8
|Australia VS. Bangladesh
|November 11
Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)
|Match
|Date
|England VS. South Africa
|October 21
|South Africa VS. Bangladesh
|October 24
|India VS. Sri Lanka
|November 2
|Australia VS. Afghanistan
|November 7
|Semi-Final 1 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.)
|November 15
HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala)
|Match
|Date
|Bangladesh VS. Afghanistan
|October 7
|England VS. Bangladesh
|October 10
|South Africa VS. Netherlands
|October 17
|India VS. New Zealand
|October 22
|Australia VS. New Zealand
|October 28