Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Full List of Host Cities & Locations

Sushan Chakraborty
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The greatest festival in the world of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup, will commence on October 5. This year, the 10-nation event will take place in India, which happens to be home to over a billion cricket-loving fans. The games will be played in 10 stadiums across the country, with each bringing a different flavor to the table. Below, we will take a look at the 10 cities that will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches and the stadiums they will be played at. Let’s begin!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Seating Capacity

Ten cities and ten stadiums will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India over the months of October and November. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the biggest stadium of the lot, with it boasting a capacity of 120,000. On the other end of the spectrum, we have the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which sits 23,000. Refer to the table below to check out the capacity of each stadium that will host ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.

City Stadium Name Capacity
Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium 120,000
Kolkata Eden Gardens 66,000
Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium 55,000
Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 55,000
Chennai M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 50,000
Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium 41,842
Bangaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 40,000
Pune Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 37,406
Mumbai Wankhede Stadium 32,000
Dharamshala HPCA Stadium 23,000

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Matches

A total of 48 matches will be played at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament will have a Round-Robin format and consist of 45 group-stage games, 2 semi-final clashes, and one final. Except for the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad (3 matches), each stadium will host 5 matches. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening and the final matches of the tournament. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host one semi-final match each.

Here is the full list of the matches each stadium will host:

Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Match  Date
England VS. New Zealand October 5
India VS. Pakistan October 14
England VS. Australia November 4
South Africa VS. Afghanistan November 10
Final (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 19

Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

Match  Date
Netherlands VS. Bangladesh October 28
Pakistan VS. Bangladesh October 31
India VS. South Africa November 5
England VS. Pakistan November 11
Semi-Final 2 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 16

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)

Match Date
Pakistan VS. Netherlands October 6
New Zealand VS. Netherlands October 9
Pakistan VS. Sri Lanka October 10

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow)

Match  Date
Australia VS. South Africa October 12
Australia VS. Sri Lanka October 16
Netherlands VS. Sri Lanka October 21
India VS. England October 29
Netherlands VS. Afghanistan November 3

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

Match  Date
India VS. Australia October 8
New Zealand VS. Bangladesh October 13
New Zealand VS. Afghanistan October 18
Pakistan VS. Afghanistan October 23
Pakistan VS. South Africa October 27

Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)

Match  Date
South Africa VS. Sri Lanka October 7
India VS. Afghanistan October 11
England VS. Afghanistan October 15
Australia VS. Netherlands October 25
Bangladesh VS. Sri Lanka November 6

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)

Match  Date
Australia VS. Pakistan October 20
England VS. Sri Lanka October 26
New Zealand VS. Pakistan November 4
New Zealand VS. Sri Lanka November 9
India VS. Netherlands November 12

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune)

Match  Date
India VS. Bangladesh October 19
Afghanistan VS. Sri Lanka October 30
New Zealand VS. South Africa November 1
England VS. Netherlands November 8
Australia VS. Bangladesh November 11

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

Match  Date
England VS. South Africa October 21
South Africa VS. Bangladesh October 24
India VS. Sri Lanka November 2
Australia VS. Afghanistan November 7
Semi-Final 1 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 15

HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala)

Match  Date
Bangladesh VS. Afghanistan October 7
England VS. Bangladesh October 10
South Africa VS. Netherlands October 17
India VS. New Zealand October 22
Australia VS. New Zealand October 28

 

