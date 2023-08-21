The greatest festival in the world of cricket, the ICC Cricket World Cup, will commence on October 5. This year, the 10-nation event will take place in India, which happens to be home to over a billion cricket-loving fans. The games will be played in 10 stadiums across the country, with each bringing a different flavor to the table. Below, we will take a look at the 10 cities that will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches and the stadiums they will be played at. Let’s begin!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Seating Capacity

Ten cities and ten stadiums will host the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 In India over the months of October and November. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the biggest stadium of the lot, with it boasting a capacity of 120,000. On the other end of the spectrum, we have the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which sits 23,000. Refer to the table below to check out the capacity of each stadium that will host ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.

City Stadium Name Capacity Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium 120,000 Kolkata Eden Gardens 66,000 Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium 55,000 Lucknow BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium 55,000 Chennai M. A. Chidambaram Stadium 50,000 Delhi Arun Jaitley Stadium 41,842 Bangaluru M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 40,000 Pune Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 37,406 Mumbai Wankhede Stadium 32,000 Dharamshala HPCA Stadium 23,000

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Stadiums: Matches

A total of 48 matches will be played at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament will have a Round-Robin format and consist of 45 group-stage games, 2 semi-final clashes, and one final. Except for the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad (3 matches), each stadium will host 5 matches. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening and the final matches of the tournament. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens and Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host one semi-final match each.

Here is the full list of the matches each stadium will host:

Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Match Date England VS. New Zealand October 5 India VS. Pakistan October 14 England VS. Australia November 4 South Africa VS. Afghanistan November 10 Final (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 19

Eden Gardens (Kolkata)

Match Date Netherlands VS. Bangladesh October 28 Pakistan VS. Bangladesh October 31 India VS. South Africa November 5 England VS. Pakistan November 11 Semi-Final 2 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 16

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Hyderabad)

Match Date Pakistan VS. Netherlands October 6 New Zealand VS. Netherlands October 9 Pakistan VS. Sri Lanka October 10

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium (Lucknow)

Match Date Australia VS. South Africa October 12 Australia VS. Sri Lanka October 16 Netherlands VS. Sri Lanka October 21 India VS. England October 29 Netherlands VS. Afghanistan November 3

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai)

Match Date India VS. Australia October 8 New Zealand VS. Bangladesh October 13 New Zealand VS. Afghanistan October 18 Pakistan VS. Afghanistan October 23 Pakistan VS. South Africa October 27

Arun Jaitley Stadium (Delhi)

Match Date South Africa VS. Sri Lanka October 7 India VS. Afghanistan October 11 England VS. Afghanistan October 15 Australia VS. Netherlands October 25 Bangladesh VS. Sri Lanka November 6

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru)

Match Date Australia VS. Pakistan October 20 England VS. Sri Lanka October 26 New Zealand VS. Pakistan November 4 New Zealand VS. Sri Lanka November 9 India VS. Netherlands November 12

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune)

Match Date India VS. Bangladesh October 19 Afghanistan VS. Sri Lanka October 30 New Zealand VS. South Africa November 1 England VS. Netherlands November 8 Australia VS. Bangladesh November 11

Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

Match Date England VS. South Africa October 21 South Africa VS. Bangladesh October 24 India VS. Sri Lanka November 2 Australia VS. Afghanistan November 7 Semi-Final 1 (T.B.C. VS. T.B.C.) November 15

HPCA Stadium (Dharamshala)

Match Date Bangladesh VS. Afghanistan October 7 England VS. Bangladesh October 10 South Africa VS. Netherlands October 17 India VS. New Zealand October 22 Australia VS. New Zealand October 28