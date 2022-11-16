Virginia Football News: Coastal Carolina Game Canceled After Mass Shooting Left Three Players Dead

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Saturday’s game between Virginia and Coastal Carolina has been canceled according to a statement from the university. Five of the school’s students were shot on Sunday night with three fatally wounded. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were named on Monday as the UVA players who succumbed to their injuries.

UVA cancels Coastal Carolina Game

In a statement from the university, the University of Virginia announced it would be canceling this weekend’s game against Coastal Carolina.

The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled.https://t.co/7K0eAHR6jW — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 16, 2022

“The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled,” the school said in a statement. “The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the 2022 season. A decision if Virginia will participate in its final game of the season, a Nov. 26 (Saturday) date against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, has not been made at this time.”

Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan Update

In addition to the three deceased players, two other UVA students remain in hospital. Running back Mike Hollins has undergone two surgeries on his back and remains in hospital in good condition. Marlee Morgan was named as the fifth victim and is currently in critical condition.

In an interview with Hollins’ mother, she says Hollins made it off the bus and went back to help his friends. Hollins was close friends with all the victims of the shooting, but was especially close to D’Sean Perry.

As of the interview, Hollins hadn’t been informed that his friends were deceased. She says he was communicating via pen and paper asking how his teammates were doing. The family said they could not tell him the horrific news.

#UVA First TV interview: the mother of Mike Hollins tells @cbsnews he can’t talk but he’s using pen and paper to ask about Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr + D’Sean Perry, “What I’m hearing is Mike made it off the bus, but went back to help his friends.”pic.twitter.com/SQLRXTyZH3 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) November 16, 2022

