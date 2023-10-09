NFL

Vikings Injury Report: If Justin Jefferson misses time with a hamstring injury, Minnesota could continue this downward spiral

Zach Wolpin
This season, the Minnesota Vikings have played five games, all within one score. They’ve only walked away with one win in those five games and sit at a 1-4 record. If the 2023 season ended today, Minnestoa would have the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. It’s been a tough season for the Vikings after a 13-4 season in 2022. 

To make matters worse for Minnesota, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson injured his hamstring against the Chiefs. He slipped awkwardly running a route late in the game and never returned. So far this season, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. If Jefferson does miss time, the Vikings’ offense is going to be in rough shape. Their downward spiral and losing ways could carry on throughout the season.

Vikings fans are hoping that Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury isn’t too serious


Currently, Justin Jefferson is trying to get second opinions on his hamstring injury. The 24-year-old doesn’t want to miss any time this season, but that may not be a choice. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the team may have to protect Jefferson from himself as he is the “ultimate competitor.” He wants to be out there on the field making plays, but his hamstring injury could leave him sidelined.

Minnesota was already struggling to win games this season. If Jefferson misses an extended period of time, their 2023 season could be over before it ever began. Despite the down season for the Vikings, Jefferson was still averaging (114.3) receiving yards through five games this season. His 571 yards are the third-most in the NFL this season.


After Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson has the second-most receptions (30) this season along with 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The next highest WR without Jefferson on the team is their first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Jordan Addison. He has 29 receptions this season for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The team will be hoping that Jefferson will be able to go for Week 6,  but they have to be ready for anything.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
