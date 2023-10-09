This season, the Minnesota Vikings have played five games, all within one score. They’ve only walked away with one win in those five games and sit at a 1-4 record. If the 2023 season ended today, Minnestoa would have the fourth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. It’s been a tough season for the Vikings after a 13-4 season in 2022.

To make matters worse for Minnesota, All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson injured his hamstring against the Chiefs. He slipped awkwardly running a route late in the game and never returned. So far this season, Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns. If Jefferson does miss time, the Vikings’ offense is going to be in rough shape. Their downward spiral and losing ways could carry on throughout the season.

Vikings fans are hoping that Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury isn’t too serious

From @GMFB: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson could be heading to Injured Reserve with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain; #Giants QB Daniel Jones has a similar neck contusion as he had in 2021 but not as serious; #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury, with tests coming. pic.twitter.com/ebf0Gj0FEi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023



Currently, Justin Jefferson is trying to get second opinions on his hamstring injury. The 24-year-old doesn’t want to miss any time this season, but that may not be a choice. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the team may have to protect Jefferson from himself as he is the “ultimate competitor.” He wants to be out there on the field making plays, but his hamstring injury could leave him sidelined.

Minnesota was already struggling to win games this season. If Jefferson misses an extended period of time, their 2023 season could be over before it ever began. Despite the down season for the Vikings, Jefferson was still averaging (114.3) receiving yards through five games this season. His 571 yards are the third-most in the NFL this season.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury: “We’re going to do what’s best for Justin and make sure we give him the treatment and plan that is a big picture positive for him.” https://t.co/5X5zfIWYbd — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 9, 2023



After Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson has the second-most receptions (30) this season along with 254 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The next highest WR without Jefferson on the team is their first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, Jordan Addison. He has 29 receptions this season for 249 yards and three touchdowns. The team will be hoping that Jefferson will be able to go for Week 6, but they have to be ready for anything.