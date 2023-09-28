NFL

Vikings Justin Jefferson Is Tired Of People Thinking Their Season Is Over

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the more disappointing teams thus far in the 2023 NFL season. They didn’t have any wild expectations to live up to, but they still had solid pieces in place, as well as arguably the best wide receiver in the game in Justin Jefferson.

Justin Jefferson Is Tired Of People Counting Vikings Out

But the team has hobbled out to an 0-3 start, thanks in large part to turnovers. They’ve lost to the Buccaneers, Eagles, and Chargers, and already find themselves at the bottom of the NFC North standings next to the lowly Chicago Bears.

There have been some bright spots. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is currently the league leader in passing yards, and Jefferson has more receiving yards than anyone as well. But their rushing attack and their defense are as bad as the passing game is good, as they have the 31st ranked rushers and their defense is ranked 27th in yards allowed.

Vikings Face A Must Win On Sunday

The slow start has caused some to question the future of the franchise, and some key players in particular. Cousins has been rumored to be on the trade block, especially if the Vikings lose a game or two more, and the negativity has caught the attention of Jefferson, who spoke out about it this week:

I’m tired of people saying that we’re looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We’re focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season We’re still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we’ll be back on track.

They’ll have a great chance to get in the win column this weekend, as they will take on the Carolina Panthers in a battle of winless NFC teams.

It is as much a must-win game as any could be this early in the season. If they somehow lose to the Panthers, they are staring at an 0-5 start as they have the Chiefs on the schedule in Week 5. The Vikings are currently 4 point favorites on the road for the contest.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
