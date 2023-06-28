Victor Wembanyama Won’t Play In Sacramento Summer League

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama this coming season as the once-in-a-lifetime prospect begins his NBA career. The San Antonio Spurs will be one of the hottest tickets in the league, both at home and on the road, as there are loads of hype that will be following the rookie.

Wembanyama Won’t Play In Sacramento Summer League

Breaking: Victor Wembanyama will skip The California Classic (Sacramento Summer League) will join the Spurs in Las Vegas and make his Summer League debut in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/KGieSjlwVI — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) June 28, 2023

It is starting early. Wembanyama was met by hoards of fans at the airport upon touching down in the United States, and has been making the rounds by meeting with the media and making the celebrity appearances.

So who will get to see him play first? The regular season schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season has not yet been released, but according to reports that surfaced on Wednesday, we are likely going to see him on the court far sooner than October.

There had been questions about whether Wembanyama would participate in Summer League. The annual event is just around the corner, and it regularly features the high draft picks and elite prospects that were selected just a few weeks prior. But it was unclear whether this year’s #1 overall pick would be a part of it.

And while he will be a part of the festivities during the Las Vegas portion of the tournament, the fans in Sacramento will be missing out.

#1 Pick Will Make His Debut In Las Vegas

For the last five years, the Kings have been hosting the California Classic. It is a small collection of teams that meet at Golden 1 Center in California’s capital city for a round of games before heading to Las Vegas for the main event. Teams like the Heat, Lakers, and Warriors have all participated in years’ past, and those teams will all be back again for the 2023 version.

But there have been a couple of franchises added to the mix, ones that were thought to bring plenty of intrigue to the event. Both the Spurs and Hornets have been put on the bill for this year’s Classic, the teams that held the top two picks in June’s draft. And while Brandon Miller may be available for Charlotte, the Spurs have announced that Victor Wembanyama will be unavailable for the two games in Sacramento.

In the same press release, it was confirmed that the #1 overall pick would be participating in the Vegas portion instead.

