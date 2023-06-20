Wembanyama To Throw Out First Pitch At Yankees Game Tonight

The biggest day of Victor Wembanyama’s young life is coming up on Thursday. He has been regarded by some as the best basketball prospect that we have ever seen, and his life efforts will culminate when his name is called by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama Receives Warm Welcome In New York City

Victor Wembanyama arrives for the #NBADraft Presented by State Farm 🇫🇷✈️🇺🇸 📅 Thursday, June 22, 8pm/et on ABC/ESPN pic.twitter.com/rBXDttMoDJ — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2023

His profile and surrounding media hype give him the recipe to become one of the most recognizable athletes on earth, and he has wasted no time putting his face into the public eye since arriving in the United States.

It began quite literally as soon as he touched down in New York City. Wembanyama landed at JKF airport in Queens, New York on Monday, a few days ahead of the draft that will be held in Brooklyn. He was immediately bombarded by fans, and he was all smiles as he signed jerseys and basketballs with cameras surrounding him.

When asked if he expected the warm welcome, Wembanyama said he didn’t know how the fans knew what flight he was on.

Welcome to NBA stardom.

His star will continue to grow tonight. Victor Wembanyama will throw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of New York’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Phenom Will Throw First Pitch At Yankee Stadium

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the Yankees tonight, on his first full day in New York before Thursday’s NBA Draft, is a certain Victor Wembanyama. https://t.co/eji4kzT3kB — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 20, 2023

It will be quite the honor for someone who will have been in the country for about 36 hours at that point. His baseball skill level and whether he has the ability to throw a solid first pitch are still unknown.

This is just the start of Wembanyama’s stardom rising in the United States. It has long been known that he will be the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, as some have pegged him as the best basketball prospect that we have ever seen.

But he won’t start his career under the bright lights in the Big Apple. While the fanfare will continue to follow him, the lifestyle in his new home of San Antonio promises to be far less glamorous. Throwing out the first pitch for the San Antonio Missions of minor league baseball doesn’t hold the same cache as doing so for the Yankees.

