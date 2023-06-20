NBA

Wembanyama To Throw Out First Pitch At Yankees Game Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 230620115701 04 victor wembanyama
rsz 230620115701 04 victor wembanyama

The biggest day of Victor Wembanyama’s young life is coming up on Thursday. He has been regarded by some as the best basketball prospect that we have ever seen, and his life efforts will culminate when his name is called by the San Antonio Spurs with the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama Receives Warm Welcome In New York City

His profile and surrounding media hype give him the recipe to become one of the most recognizable athletes on earth, and he has wasted no time putting his face into the public eye since arriving in the United States.

It began quite literally as soon as he touched down in New York City. Wembanyama landed at JKF airport in Queens, New York on Monday, a few days ahead of the draft that will be held in Brooklyn. He was immediately bombarded by fans, and he was all smiles as he signed jerseys and basketballs with cameras surrounding him.

When asked if he expected the warm welcome, Wembanyama said he didn’t know how the fans knew what flight he was on.

Welcome to NBA stardom.

His star will continue to grow tonight. Victor Wembanyama will throw out tonight’s ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium ahead of New York’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Phenom Will Throw First Pitch At Yankee Stadium

It will be quite the honor for someone who will have been in the country for about 36 hours at that point. His baseball skill level and whether he has the ability to throw a solid first pitch are still unknown.

This is just the start of Wembanyama’s stardom rising in the United States. It has long been known that he will be the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft, as some have pegged him as the best basketball prospect that we have ever seen.

But he won’t start his career under the bright lights in the Big Apple. While the fanfare will continue to follow him, the lifestyle in his new home of San Antonio promises to be far less glamorous. Throwing out the first pitch for the San Antonio Missions of minor league baseball doesn’t hold the same cache as doing so for the Yankees.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 230620115701 04 victor wembanyama
NBA

LATEST Wembanyama To Throw Out First Pitch At Yankees Game Tonight

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9min
rsz 16646382707174
NBA
NBA: Blazers Interested In Trading For Paul George Or Bam Adebayo
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

The Portland Trail Blazers hold some serious leverage for the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. While they missed out on the golden ticket and the possibility of drafting Victor Wembanyama, their…

rsz 16872669550412
NBA
LOOK: LeBron James Vacations With Draymond Green In France
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Both LeBron James and Draymond Green have lingering questions to answer about their futures, but it doesn’t appear to be a point of too much stress, as the two were…

rsz hlktjhoxkardwy847mqn
NBA
Wizards Asked Suns For Deandre Ayton In Bradley Beal Trade
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
rsz https bluemanhoopcom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1471515692
NBA
Warriors Plan To Have Jordan Poole Around For 4 More Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023
rsz bradley beal 061523
NBA
Bucks, Celtics, And Kings All Made Offers For Bradley Beal
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 19 2023
rsz usatsi 13496998 168386351 lowres e1624043001373
NBA
Pelicans Coaching Move Could Pave Way For Zion Williamson Exit
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 15 2023
Arrow to top