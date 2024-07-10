The 2024-25 season will be Chris Paul’s 20th season in the NBA. He was the 4th overall pick of the New Orleans Hornets (now Charlotte) in 2005. Paul has had a legendary career in the league and he’s going to be a Hall of Famer when he retires someday. After one season with Golden State, Paul is taking his talents back to Texas, but not with the Rockets.

This offseason, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chris Paul to a one-year, $11 million deal. The 39-year-old gets a fresh start after having limited playing time with the Warriors. Paul gets to play alongside reigning ROY Victor Wembanayama. We’ve seen what the savvy PG can do throughout his career with an all-star caliber big man in the pick-and-roll. Chris Paul is excited about his opportunity with the Spurs next season and is ready to share his basketball knowledge.

Chris Paul is playing for the Spurs in 2024-25

Chris Paul said playing time was more important to him than chasing a ring when he chose to join the Spurs. More: https://t.co/IPDSlxDSrF pic.twitter.com/qXMO1WTKct — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 9, 2024



In 2024-25, Chris Paul will play for the Spurs. His third team in as many seasons. Paul was with the Suns in 2022-23 and played for the Warriors in 2023-24. Last season was the first time in Paul’s career that he did not start every game he played in. Instead, head coach Steve Kerr used Paul as a piece off the bench. He played in 58 of Golden State’s 82 games and made 18 starts. Paul averaged a career-low (9.2) points and (26.4) minutes per game. The veteran PG tried to make it work with Golden State but he was never going to see the playing time he wanted with Steph Curry as the starter.

This offseason, the Warriors released Paul and let the 39-year-old hit free agency. The San Antonio Spurs signed the 2005-06 ROY to a one-year, $11 million contract. Next season, he will be playing for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. Additionally, Paul will get to play with one of the most intriguing players in the NBA. Victory Wembanyama has a spectacular rookie season with little to no help. In 2024-25, he’ll be playing with one of the best PG’s in league history.

I asked Chris Paul if it’s realistic to think the #Spurs could contend for a playoff spot: pic.twitter.com/y48rgjbouY — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) July 9, 2024



Chris Paul was held back by the Warriors in 2023-24 but he is not too far removed from being one of the league’s best PGs. In 2021-22, he played for the Suns and led the league with (10.8) assists per game. That was the fifth time in his career that he had done that. There’s a real chance that Paul will be near the top of the league in assists next season while playing with Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio has added pieces to try and compete in the West. However, it’s no secret that they could be tanking again in 2024-25 to set themselves up for a potential lottery pick in 2025.