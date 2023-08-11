NFL

Veteran LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the Saints for the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
At this point in the pre-season, the New Orleans Saints have an alarming lack of depth at LB. DeMario Davis and Pete Warner are starters for the Saints. After them, the talent and NFL experience are lacking. Kaden Ellis left the team as a free agent this offseason. 

That’s why the Saints had veteran LB Jaylon Smith in for a workout yesterday. New Orleans was happy with what they saw and decided to sign him for the 2023 season. Smith played in 13 games for the New York Giants and made 11 starts.

Jaylon Smith will be joining his fourth team in the last three seasons after signing with the Saints


NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to have the report on Jaylon Smith signing with the Saints. In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury but had a solid five years with the Dallas Cowboys. During the 2020 season, he had a career-high 154 combined and 89 solo tackles.

In 2021, he was released mid-season by the Cowboys after playing in four games. Smith also played four games for the Packers and two games for the Giants that season. Last season, he started 11 games for the Giants and was a part of the roster that made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.


Smith started in both of New York’s playoff games last season and had 21 tackles. After a shaky 2021 season, he was able to bounce back with the Giants in 2022 and resurge his career. He’s only 28 years old and is a solid depth at LB for the Saints this season. After going 7-10 last season, the Saints are trying to win a wide-open NFC South division.

