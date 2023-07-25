NFL

Cowboys And Trevon Diggs Agree On A Five-Year Extension

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
cyfc2vijtxlpbnpvn2ls
cyfc2vijtxlpbnpvn2ls

The Dallas Cowboys and their star corner-back Trevon Diggs have agreed on a five-year extension worth $97 million.

 

The Cowboys have got one of the better younger corners locked up for the next five years which is a good move. They now have one of their core for the foreseeable future as the 24 year old enters his prime years on the NFL.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Trevon Diggs was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round, as the 51st overall pick out of the University of Alabama. His impressive college career, coupled with his natural talent and football IQ, made him an attractive prospect for many NFL teams.

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/73/2021/12/USATSI_17386342.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1

During his rookie season, Diggs quickly made a name for himself as one of the league’s rising star corner-backs. Though he faced some challenges adjusting to the demands of the professional level, he displayed tremendous growth and maturity throughout the season. In 2021 Diggs led the entire NFL with 11 interceptions propelling himself on being an All-Pro that season.

As Trevon Diggs enters the prime of his career, his potential will go through the roof.  With each passing game, he continues to refine his techniques and grow into a shutdown cornerback. The Cowboys are in a tough division, so having Diggs perform at a high level is just what the defense needs to take the division title.

The Dallas Cowboys are +190 to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks.

As Diggs continues to progress, the sky’s the limit for Trevon Diggs, and he is undoubtedly a player worth keeping an eye on in the coming seasons. With his talent, determination, and support from his team, he has the potential to become one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Danielle Hunter Vikings pic
NFL

LATEST Vikings: Danielle Hunter has reported to training camp, but won’t practice until his contract is resolved

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  30min
1425039203.0
NFL
Michael Thomas Expected To Be Full Participant In Training Camp
Author image Owen Jones  •  45min

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen expects wide receiver Michael Thomas to be a full participant in training camp.   Saints coach Dennis Allen expects WR Michael Thomas to…

Kadarius Toney chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs: WR Kadarius Toney underwent surgery to clean up cartilage in his knee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

This past Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs began their first day of training camp. While working on punt returns, WR Kadarius Toney injured his knee. He said he felt discomfort…

rsz yhlrhlzrgrcbfsgbiudg
NFL
New York Giants Tried To Trade Saquon Barkley Back In April
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs: DT Chris Jones is paying $50,000 each day he misses training camp due to contract disputes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
Giants: Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Brady Shayk
NFL
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Irina Shayk? Learn About Her Relationship With the NFL QB & See Her Best Instagram Pics
Author image David Evans  •  18h
Arrow to top