Cowboys And Trevon Diggs Agree On A Five-Year Extension

The Dallas Cowboys and their star corner-back Trevon Diggs have agreed on a five-year extension worth $97 million.



The #Cowboys and two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year, $97 million contract extension, per sources. Diggs already has 17 career interceptions and is still only 24 years old. Now, Stefon’s little brother cashes in big. pic.twitter.com/jG2LnLGzC5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023

The Cowboys have got one of the better younger corners locked up for the next five years which is a good move. They now have one of their core for the foreseeable future as the 24 year old enters his prime years on the NFL.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, Trevon Diggs was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round, as the 51st overall pick out of the University of Alabama. His impressive college career, coupled with his natural talent and football IQ, made him an attractive prospect for many NFL teams.

During his rookie season, Diggs quickly made a name for himself as one of the league’s rising star corner-backs. Though he faced some challenges adjusting to the demands of the professional level, he displayed tremendous growth and maturity throughout the season. In 2021 Diggs led the entire NFL with 11 interceptions propelling himself on being an All-Pro that season.

As Trevon Diggs enters the prime of his career, his potential will go through the roof. With each passing game, he continues to refine his techniques and grow into a shutdown cornerback. The Cowboys are in a tough division, so having Diggs perform at a high level is just what the defense needs to take the division title.

The Dallas Cowboys are +190 to win the NFC East according to Texas sportsbooks.

As Diggs continues to progress, the sky’s the limit for Trevon Diggs, and he is undoubtedly a player worth keeping an eye on in the coming seasons. With his talent, determination, and support from his team, he has the potential to become one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL.