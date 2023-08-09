NFL

Veteran DE Jadeveon Clowney visited the Baltimore Ravens as a potential free-agent signing

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Baltimore Ravens need to add a veteran edge rusher. The team did have Kyle Van Noy in for a free-agent visit, but the Ravens have another player in mind. It was reported by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec that Jaeveon Clowney visited with Baltimore recently as a potential signing. 

The former first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft played the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Clowney is not the player that he used to be but still has shown flashes of his former self when fully healthy. Last season he played in 12 games for the Browns and made 10 starts. Injuries held him back in 2022, but the Ravens still have an interest in signing the 30-year-old.

Will the Ravens sign Jadeveon Clowney before the start of the 2023 season?


With preseason football starting this week, teams are trying to fill the weakest areas of their roster. Additionally, it can never hurt to add veteran depth. Over the last week, free-agent pass rushers have signed with other teams and the Ravens know they need to act fast.

It was reported that free-agent Jadeveon Clowney met with Baltimore about potentially signing for the 2023 season. After five years with the Texans to begin his career, Clowney has struggled to find consistency. He played for the Seahawks in 2019, the Titans in 2020, and then spent 2021-22 with the Browns.


The Ravens already have some solid starters on the edge, but Jadeveon Clowney could add veteran depth to that position. They wouldn’t need him to be an every-down player. Clowney could be used situationally in times when the Ravens know they want to pressure the QB. In his 2022 campaign with the Browns, he had 2.0 sacks and 28 combined tackles.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
