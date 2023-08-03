In the 2022 season, the Ravens finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record. They lost 24-17 to Cinncinatti in the first round of the postseason. Baltimore has made some changes this offseason and wants to improve the offense around their MVP QB.

One player that Lamar Jackson has had an elite connection with over the last few seasons is TE Mark Andrews. He has 31 career touchdown passes thrown to Andrews in 68 games. After one week of training camp, Andrews said this is “The most locked in I’ve ever seen this team be”, a positive sign for the Ravens in 2023.

The Ravens have a new offensive coordinator and WRs to help Lamar Jackson get back to his MVP level

In the 2019 NFL season, Lamar Jackson won league MVP. He had an incredible 36 passing and seven rushing touchdowns that season. Since that MVP season, Jackosn has only reached 20+ touchdowns in a season once. Over his last two seasons, Jackson has only thrown for 33 combined touchdown passes. The Ravens know he’s capable of much more than that.

Jackson did miss five games in 2021 and in 2022. With a new offensive coordinator and weapons on offense, he’s primed to have another great year in Baltimore. Mark Andrews spoke with the NFL Network and had this to comment on the new-look Ravens offense under Tod Munken.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting, fun, fast, explosive offense,”… “I think it’s going to look a little bit different.” – Mark Andrews

While Lamar Jackson has been with the Ravens, they’ve always had a strong rushing attack. It’s been a staple of their offense. With Munken as the new offensive coordinator, Baltimore is looking to become a more balanced offense. That’s why the Ravens added some weapons around Lamar Jackosn this offseason to improve the roster.

They signed WR Odell Bechham Jr. to a one-year deal and drafted WR Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson is looking to become the first NFL player to throw for over 4,000 yards after rushing for more than 900 yards in a season. We’ll have to wait and see how good the Ravens’ offense looks this coming season.