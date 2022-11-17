Countries
USMNT are the 3rd most bet-on team at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The USA men’s national team are the third most bet-on side at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar, behind only Brazil and Argentina according to DraftKings.

Despite having odds of +11000 with BetOnline to win the tournament in its entirety, a survey by DraftKings shows 11% of bettors have backed America on ‘World Cup Futures’ markets ahead of Monday’s opener against Wales.

The USA’s 26-man roster selected by Gregg Berhalter to fly to Qatar has been revealed, headlined by the likes of Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

America’s route to the final has been mapped out with a potential knockout stage battle with the Netherlands and Lionel Messi’s Argentina ahead if the States can cause an upset.

Full USMNT World Cup 2022 Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

USMNT Odds To Qualify From Group B

To Qualify From Group B Odds Play
England -1500 betonline ag
USA -105 betonline ag
Wales
 +115 betonline ag
Iran
 +350 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Christian Pulisic says USMNT have ‘the intention to win the World Cup’

In an interview earlier this year, Chelsea forward and USMNT captain Christian Pulisic said the team is going to Qatar with the intention of winning the competition.

“I think we’re going there with the intention to go win the World Cup.

“There is no reason why any team should go there without that confidence and that’s exactly how we’re gonna go into this big event.

“We’re going to go in as a confident and a hungry side that is not going to back down from anyone and we feel that we can really make moves in this World Cup.”

Group B will be a tough task for the USA to qualify from. England have made the semi-final or further in each of their last two major tournament appearances and Wales comfortably made it out of the group stage in the Euros.

The Americans head in as favorites to qualify in second place ahead of Wales and Iran, but will need an in-form Pulisic to steer the team to success. ‘Captain America’ has started just three times in the Premier League this season.

Help from European-based players Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest and Cameron Carter-Vickers will prove crucial in the USA’s chances of qualifying.

At -105 with BetOnline, there is plenty of value in this selection for the USMNT.

USA Soccer World Cup Group Games

See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Mon Nov 21: USA v Wales (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play
USA +155 betonline ag
Wales +213 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Fri Nov 25: England v USA (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play
USA +475 betonline ag
England -155 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

Tues Nov 29: Iran v USA (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play
USA +110 betonline ag
Iran +250 betonline ag

Note: Odds are subject to change

