What is USMNT’s route to World Cup Final at Qatar 2022?

USA’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign kicks-off at 2pm EST on Monday against Wales in Group B and here is the Americans’ route to the final in Qatar.

At +11000 with BetOnline, Vegas is far from predicting the USA’s World Cup campaign to be a success. The Americans have a young, exciting squad with the likes of Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s Gio Reyna and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Progression from the group stages should be the aim for America, whose squad is largely unproven. Alongside England, Wales and Iran in Group B, making the knockout stage would be a great achievement.

USMNT route to World Cup Final

Gregg Berhalter’s side need to finish second place or better in Group B alongside England, Wales and Iran to advance to the knockout stages.

If America top their group, they will play the second placed team in Group A featuring Qatar, Senegal, Ecuador and Netherlands – the projected finish is: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar.

However, the current odds think England (-240) will win Group B and the USA come home to take second place with Wales (+625) taking 3rd and Iran (+1800) 4th.

A knockout showdown against the 2010 finalists would be interesting. Many are leaning towards the feeling that this Holland side are past their best, but with the likes of Virgin van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay on board they pose a threat.

Past the knockout stages, it gets even tougher. In the unlikely event that Argentina (+550) crash out early, a date with Lionel Messi awaits Christian Pulisic and the USA.

Let’s imagine America shove one of the greatest players of all time to the side and reach the final four of the World Cup with what has been hailed the most promising roster in a decade.

A semi-final tie against whoever likely wins a dogfight between Brazil (+375), Spain (+875), Portugal (+1600) and Germany (+1100) looks like the final stage in the USMNT’s route to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar.

To win it all, USA (+11000) would need a miracle. But there is still optimism that America can have a successful tournament in Qatar.

USMNT Odds To Qualify From Group B

To Qualify From Group B Odds Play England -1500 USA -105 Wales

+115 Iran

+350

Note: Odds are subject to change

Full USMNT World Cup 2022 Roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

USA Soccer World Cup Group Games

See below the USA’s opening three group games, then if they finish first or second in the group (3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie) they will progress to the knockout stages.

Mon Nov 21: USA v Wales (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play USA +155 Wales +213

Fri Nov 25: England v USA (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play USA +475 England -155

Tues Nov 29: Iran v USA (2pm ET)

Group B Odds Play USA +110 Iran +250

