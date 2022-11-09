Countries
USMNT World Cup Roster: Chelsea’s Pulisic Headlines US In Qatar

Author image

Updated

46 seconds ago

on

2 min read

USMNT

The United States Men’s National Team has just announced and revealed their 26 man roster.

The US are now back in the World Cup after missing out on qualifying in 2018. The Men’s team is now back and are looking to redeem themselves this time around.

https://images.mlssoccer.com/image/private/t_q-best/prd-league/eglrxun1wlpadsi4onj2.jpg
Christian Pulisic

The USMNT roster is highlighted by fan favorite Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, Borrusia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna, and Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

Full USMNT Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 10/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 20/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 11/0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 19/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 29/3), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 15/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 46/1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 29/2), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER; 3/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF; 75/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 33/3)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 24/6), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 53/2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 32/1), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 12/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 37/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 32/0)

FORWARDS (7): Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 15/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 49/11), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 52/21), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 14/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 20/5), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 25/3), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor/TUR; 3/1)

https://ca-times.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/9be6bbf/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x2000+0+0/resize/1200x800!/quality/80/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fcalifornia-times-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F6f%2F25%2F1a8c5192161bb2bbf2bc05687349%2F608838d49d8f4a14aade367faf5a8958
DeAndre Yedlin

Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only returning member from the last World Cup team. This team is one of the younger teams the US has sent out for the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

Notable surprises include Antalyaspor forward Haji Wright at the expense of Groningen FC striker Ricardo Pepi was something of a surprise.

https://sbisoccer.com/wp-content/uploads/Tim-Ream-1-e1652134394504-1200x676.jpg
Tim Ream

Another surprise was centerback Tim Ream from Fulham. Ream has only played in one World Cup qualifier match which was against El Salvador. Injuries to a couple of center backs for the US team pretty much made a path for Ream to make the team.

The USMNT will face off against Wales in their first group game on Nov. 21. After that, the US will face off against England then Iran.

