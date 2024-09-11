EURO 2024 finalists England maintained their 100% record in the UEFA Nations League B, claiming a straightforward 2-0 victory over Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (September 10). Harry Kane, who earned his 100th cap on the night, emerged as the standout performer, scoring twice in the second half to hand the Three Lions the victory.

Harry Kane Puts On A Show As England Beats Finland

In their first match under interim manager Lee Carsley, England secured a solid 2-0 victory over Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, September 7. The Three Lions carried the confidence into their second UEFA Nations League game and suffocated Finland in London.

After enjoying plenty of the ball in the first quarter, England took a real stab at the Finnish goal in the 21st minute. Taking a couple of fortunate deflections, Angel Gomes’ pass sent Kane through on goal. The Bayern Munich ace went for goal from the edge of the box, but Lukas Hradecky parried it behind for a corner. A couple of minutes later, Bukayo Saka delivered a peach of a cross into the area, allowing Kane to head home. The linesman raised the flag for offside, which the VAR confirmed shortly after.

In the 54th minute, Kane dispatched a gem of a free-kick, which looked destined to slot into the bottom-left corner. Hradecky, however, proved equal to the challenge and kept it out. Kane ultimately got his milest0ne-marking goal in the 57th minute, showing superb movement to reach Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delivery inside the area and find the roof of the net with a thumping strike.

Nineteen minutes later, Kane claimed goal number 68 for England, applying a first-time finish to Noni Madueke’s cutback and finding the bottom-left corner with precision. In addition to the fine brace, Kane created three chances, had 11 touches inside the opposition box, and delivered five accurate long balls.

‘A Proud Night’ For Kane and Family

After scoring a remarkable brace on his 100th cap, a satisfied Kane spoke to the press.

He said (via ESPN):

“As a striker of course on my 100th cap I wanted to score a goal and make the night as memorable as possible and to win the game as well.

“So to score a couple of good goals, a couple of nice finishes and help the team win 2-0 was pretty much perfect so a proud night for me and the family and now we can enjoy it.”

Kane, who won the European Golden Shoe in his debut season at Bayern Munich, has already gotten off the mark in the Bundesliga. Playing two games, he has scored once and provided an assist.