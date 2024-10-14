Soccer

Top 7 Highest Paid English Soccer Players in 2024: Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashford Features

Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashford is One of the Highest Paid English Players
Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashford is One of the Highest Paid English Players

Football, association football, or soccer originated in England after the Football Association (FA) provided a rulebook for the sport in 1863. With time it spread all around the world, eventually becoming the juggernaut that it is today.

From lawmakers to players, the effect of Englishmen in soccer cannot be overstated. Even though other countries have caught up to England, at least in terms of the quality of players, Englishmen remain arguably the most sought-after stars in soccer. Thanks to their popularity and skill, clubs unhesitantly offer lucrative contracts, agreeing to pay millions in wages.

Today, we will take a look at some English players who are on massive contracts and earning extraordinary salaries. Here are the seven highest-paid English players in the world right now:

Note: After-tax salaries provided by Capology

#7 Mason Mount (Manchester United): €9 million ($9.8 million)

Mason Mount Is One of the Highest Paid English Players
Mason Mount Has Yet to Fire for Manchester United

Manchester United signed Mason Mount for Chelsea for a hefty €64.2 million ($70.1 million) fee in the summer of 2023. The England international joined the club on a massive €9 million ($9.8 million)/per year contract, committing to stay at the club until June 30, 2028.

Unfortunately, things have yet to pick up for Mount at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has seen his progress derailed by injuries, with the Chelsea graduate only managing to play 25 games for the Red Devils in all competitions so far, registering just one goal and an assist.

#6 Reece James (Chelsea): €9 million ($9.8 million)

Chelsea Man Reece James Is One of the Highest Paid English Players In the World
Chelsea Man Reece James Has Yet to Play This Season

One of Chelsea’s finest graduates, Reece James, is one of the highest-earners at the club. The 24-year-old right-back is on a €9 million ($9.8 million) per year contract, with its expiry date stretching up to June 30, 2028. The former England international agreed to the improved contract in September 2022.

On his day, James is one of the best in the business, but due to injuries, he has not had the opportunity to spread his wings. Since becoming a part of Chelsea’s first team five years back, James has managed to play just 158 games in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 22 assists. He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and has yet to feature for the Pensioners this season.

#5 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid): €10 million ($10.9 million)

Jude Bellingham Joined Real Madrid Last Summer
Jude Bellingham Won the Champions League in His Debut Season at Real Madrid

Arguably the most sought-after English player in the world, Jude Bellingham moved to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a massive €113 million ($123.4 million) fee in July 2023. Los Blancos tied him down to a six-year contract, offering him €10 million ($10.9 million) per year in wages.

Through his jaw-dropping performances, Bellingham has made the €113 million ($123.4 million) transfer look like one of the bargains of the decade. He chipped in with 23 goals and 13 assists in 42 games last season, helping Real Madrid to the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Supercopa de Espana. After Kylian Mbappe’s arrival, Bellingham has had to drop deeper, which has hurt his output (2 assists in 8 games), but his overall gameplay has remained just as impressive.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): €10 million ($10.9 million)

Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashord
Marcus Rashford Is One of Manchester United’s Leading Stars

One-club man Marcus Rashford has been with Manchester United’s senior team since January 2016. Sure, there have been a few dry spells, but overall, he has been one of the Red Devils’ most dependable performers over the last eight-and-a-half years. Man Utd values the Englishman highly and has him on a €10 million ($10.9 million) / year deal. His contract with the club runs out in June 2028. He last extended his contract in July 2023.

Rashford, 26, has played 413 games in all competitions, scoring 135 times and providing 71 assists across competitions. He has helped the club to one UEFA Europa League, two FA Cups, two English League Cups, and one FA Community Shield.

#3 Jack Grealish (Manchester City): €10 million ($10.9 million)

Jack Grealish Earns A Lot More Than Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid
Jack Grealish Has Yet To Justify His Mega Price Tag At Manchester City

Manchester City paid a club-record €117.5 million ($128.3 million) fee to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester United from Aston Villa in August 2021. Grealish signed a six-year contract, worth €10 million ($10.9 million) / year, with the Manchester outfit.

Grealish has struggled to justify his eye-popping price tag since the move to the Etihad Stadium. Except for the 2022-23 season, where he helped City win the Treble, Grealish has looked below his best, often failing to make a tangible impact. So far, the left-winger has played 134 games for City, scoring 14 times and providing 20 assists.

#2 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): €14 million ($14.3 million)

Harry Kane Suffered A Trophyless Debut Campaign At Bayern Munich
Harry Kane Scored 36 Bundesliga Goals In 2023-24

The leading scorer in England’s history (68 goals in 100 games), Harry Kane, has booked the second spot, with him drawing a massive annual salary of €14 million ($14.3 million) at Bayern Munich. Kane, who moved to Germany from Tottenham Hotspur for a hefty €95 million ($103.8 million) last summer, is contractually tied to the Bavarians until June 30, 2027.

Kane, 31, has been in a league of his own since joining Bayern Munich. He scored a staggering 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches last season (overall 44 in 45), winning the European Golden Shoe. Kane has carried his blistering form to the 2024-25 season, netting 10 goals in nine games so far.

#1 Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli): €25 million ($27.3 million)

Ivan Toney is the Highest Paid English Player
Ivan Toney is the Highest Paid English Player

Despite drawing interest from teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United, Ivan Toney opted to take his talents to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2024. The Englishman, who had spent his previous four seasons at Brentford, moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, with the club paying the Bees €42 million ($45.9 million) for his services. Toney agreed to a four-year deal, taking home a jaw-dropping €25 million ($27.3 million) per year after taxes.

Toney, who scored 36 goals in 85 Premier League games, has hit the ground running at Al-Ahli, scoring three goals and providing an assist in seven games across competitions. The Englishman will only get better as he settles down in Saudi.

Sushan Chakraborty

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
