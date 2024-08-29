Lee Carsley has confirmed his first England squad for their upcoming internationals against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, with some notable first call-ups from the new interim Three Lions boss.

Lee Carsley’s First England Squad

BREAKING: Lee Carsley announces his first England squad as interim head coach for the Nations League fixtures against Ireland and Finland 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XGdM2wYu3I — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 29, 2024

Lee Carsley Hands Four Stars First England Call-up

After being named as the provisional England manager following Gareth Southgate’s exit this summer, Lee Carsley has announced his first Three Lions squad for the upcoming internationals.

This is of course not Carsley’s first time managing an England team and he has already called up plenty of stars who used to play for his under 21’s team in 2021.

Carsley has selected Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento for their first senior internationals in his first squad, all of whom have played for the manager when he was in charge of the under 21’s.

All four players have earned their spot in the England team though, with Gomes and Madueke’s recent form especially turning heads in their respective leagues.

Gomes was stretchered off the field in a game for Lille last week with a worrying looking head injury, but after a speedy recovery the former Manchester United starboy has earned his first chance for the senior squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🗣️ Lee Carsley on calling up Angel Gomes: "Angel’s very technical, controls the game with his skill & technique." "Very determined, excellent attitude. Technically & tactically excellent. I think he’s a player that people are going to really be excited to see." (@SimonPeach) pic.twitter.com/BVvqvihxio — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) August 29, 2024

Madueke caused controversy with a social media post before the Wolves game, but he was in the news for all the right reasons after Chelsea’s 6-2 win, with an impressive hat-trick to kick off his season.

Jack Grealish makes his return to the England squad, after the Manchester City forward was surprisingly left out of Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. Harry Maguire also comes back into the 26-man squad, after falling out of favour with Southgate towards the end of his time in charge.

Ben White was a notable absence in Carsley’s England squad, with many fans thinking the Arsenal defender could earn a call-up now Southgate has left.