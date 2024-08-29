Soccer

Lee Carsley Announces His First England Squad With Four Stars Handed A First Call-up

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
lee carsley
lee carsley

Lee Carsley has confirmed his first England squad for their upcoming internationals against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, with some notable first call-ups from the new interim Three Lions boss.

Lee Carsley’s First England Squad

Lee Carsley Hands Four Stars First England Call-up

After being named as the provisional England manager following Gareth Southgate’s exit this summer, Lee Carsley has announced his first Three Lions squad for the upcoming internationals.

This is of course not Carsley’s first time managing an England team and he has already called up plenty of stars who used to play for his under 21’s team in 2021.

Carsley has selected Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento for their first senior internationals in his first squad, all of whom have played for the manager when he was in charge of the under 21’s.

All four players have earned their spot in the England team though, with Gomes and Madueke’s recent form especially turning heads in their respective leagues.

Gomes was stretchered off the field in a game for Lille last week with a worrying looking head injury, but after a speedy recovery the former Manchester United starboy has earned his first chance for the senior squad.

Madueke caused controversy with a social media post before the Wolves game, but he was in the news for all the right reasons after Chelsea’s 6-2 win, with an impressive hat-trick to kick off his season.

Jack Grealish makes his return to the England squad, after the Manchester City forward was surprisingly left out of Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. Harry Maguire also comes back into the 26-man squad, after falling out of favour with Southgate towards the end of his time in charge.

Ben White was a notable absence in Carsley’s England squad, with many fans thinking the Arsenal defender could earn a call-up now Southgate has left.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Ivan Toney
Soccer

LATEST Could Arsenal Make A Late Move In The Transfer Window For Ivan Toney?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024
lee carsley
Soccer
Lee Carsley Announces His First England Squad With Four Stars Handed A First Call-up
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 29 2024

Lee Carsley has confirmed his first England squad for their upcoming internationals against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, with some notable first call-ups from the new interim Three Lions…

Chiesa Joins Liverpool
Soccer
Federico Chiesa Joins Liverpool: A Look At His Playing Style, Career So Far & More
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2024

In a sensational turn of events, Italy star Federico Chiesa has agreed to join Premier League powerhouse Liverpool. After falling out of favor at Juventus, the 26-year-old became a top…

Manchester United Star Jadon Sancho Could Join Juventus
Soccer
“They haven’t kissed and made up, have they? ” – Teddy Sheringham Explains Why Jadon Sancho Was Never Going To Succeed At Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2024
Arsenal and England Defender Ben White
Soccer
“So many top players that didn’t play for their country” – Gabby Agbonlahor Warns Arsenal Star Ben White May Regret Not Playing For England
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2024
Raheem Sterling Is Close To Chelsea Exit
Soccer
“Who is going to take him?” – Vinnie Jones Explains Why Chelsea Will Sell Raheem Sterling To West Ham Over Arsenal or Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2024
Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Gunners’ Goalkeeping Situation Amid Aaron Ramsdale Exit Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 29 2024
Arrow to top