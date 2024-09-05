Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has expressed his disappointment after failing to make Lee Carsley’s first squad as England manager. Carsley, who is serving as the Three Lions’ interim manager, will kick off his tenure with UEFA Nations League clashes against Ireland (September 7) and Finland (September 10).

Walker, who was one of the first names on the teamsheet throughout Gareth Southgate’s England tenure, has only played for two minutes for Manchester City this season. Keeping Walker’s fitness issues in mind, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is easing him into the fold, and Carsley has also gone down the same route.

Discussing the 34-year-old’s omission from his first England squad, Carsley said (via GOAL):

“I wanted to put a mark on the squad.

“Kyle hasn’t played this season. City are phasing him in gently and we have to respect that.”

Manchester City Star Kyle Walker Disappointed With England Snub

Despite being well aware of the reason behind his omission, Walker cannot help but feel disappointed. In an interview, the former Tottenham Hotspur defender said:

“I’m disappointed.

“You have to accept it and just try to prove them wrong. With a new manager, you are always expecting a few changes. I’m disappointed because to represent your country is always the highest thing. But I haven’t played any minutes this season so you have to take it on the chin. I’ve not performed at any level since coming back from the (Euro), so I think it’s the right call from him.”

Carsley has taken an interesting approach to team management, creating a fine and even blend of young and experienced players. He has introduced four first-timers to the team — Angel Gomes (Lille), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), and Noni Madueke (Chelsea). Livramento will fight with Rico Lewis and Trent Alexander-Arnold to become Carsley’s new right-back, at least for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

After losing their second consecutive European Championship final, England is eager to rebuild, to return to the top of the world. Interim manager Carsley has the perfect opportunity to give England the start they are looking for in the coming week.