England striker Harry Kane has expressed his desire to score 100 goals for his country, claiming that reaching that milestone number is “definitely possible.” Kane’s comments came ahead of the UEFA Nations League clash with Finland, which would mark his 100th game for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane Has Enjoyed A Remarkable International Career

Kane, 31, made his England debut under Roy Hodgson on March 27, 2015. The center-forward has since grown in significance with each passing year, emerging as England’s most prolific player. Over the last nine years, Kane has played 99 games for his country, scoring a smashing 66 times and providing 19 assists. In March 2023, Kane became England’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s tally of 53 goals.

Under Kane’s leadership, England has become a force to be reckoned with in major competitions. They have reached two UEFA European Championship finals and the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup (2018). Scoring six goals, Kane won the Golden Boot award at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kane Believes He Can Score 100 Goals For England

Like every great player, Kane is not content with what he has achieved so far. Ahead of winning his 100th cap for England, Kane set his sights on the next objective of his international career — scoring 100 goals.

Kane told reporters (via RTE):

“What is it, 34 goals (to go)?

“One hundred caps have come round so quick, especially the last few years playing three major tournaments in such a short space of time. In those years I’ve done around 15, 16, 17 caps a year whereas a normal year would be 10.”

He added:

“The goals were similar. I felt I was on 30 goals and then I went to 50 and then 60. It is definitely there and definitely possible. I feel like I am in a good place and these are good targets to try to reach.

“Some people may see them as unrealistic but I would rather go for something unrealistic and not quite make it rather than be comfortable just saying I will be happy with 70 or 80 goals.”

The Bayern Munich ace failed to play his best game as England beat Ireland 2-0 in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday, registering just one shot on target. He will look to make amends for it on his 100th appearance.