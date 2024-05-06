Soccer

UEFA Champions League: 5 Players With Most Goal Contributions In 2023-24

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
4 min read
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display

World-class forwards turning on the style against the best teams on the continent — it has been another breathtaking UEFA Champions League campaign for fans and neutrals.

Before this week’s semi-final second legs, we are honoring those who brought the goods and highlighting their standout performances. Now, without further ado, let us take a quick look at the five players with the most goal involvements in the Champions League this season.

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) — 8 Goal Contributions

Manchester City's Phil Foden Was Brilliant In UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg
Phil Foden Has Scored 24 Goals For Manchester City This Season

Kicking off the list is Manchester City‘s golden boy Phil Foden. The England international, who is enjoying his best-ever campaign in Man City’s colors, was in top shape in the UEFA Champions League before the elimination against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. After featuring in eight matches, Foden left the competition with five goals and three assists.

Foden’s most impactful performance this season came in November, as he helped Manchester City avoid a Group G defeat to RB Leipzig. He chipped in with a goal and an assist as City picked up a 3-2 victory over the Bundesliga side.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) — 8 Goal Contributions

Kylian Mbappe Has 15 Knockout Away Goals In The Champions League
Kylian Mbappe’s Brace Helped PSG Beat Barcelona

Arguably the best player in the world, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed the fourth spot on this list, having scored eight goals in 11 Champions League matches. No player has scored more than the Frenchman this season.

Mbappe, who fired a blank as PSG lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final first leg on May 1, has bagged two braces so far. However, the one against Barcelona in the quarter-final second leg was easily more important, as it helped PSG overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit and proceed to the next round with a 6-4 aggregate score.

#3 Wenderson Galeno (Porto) — 9 Goal Contributions

Porto Attacker Wenderson Galeno Has Been One Of The Best Players In The Champions League
Wenderson Galeno Has Scored 5 Champions League Goals This Season

Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 after losing to Arsenal on penalties. However, those few games were enough for Wenderson Galeno to prove his mettle. The 26-year-old scored five goals and claimed four assists in seven games in the Champions League, emerging as one of the most prolific players this season.

Galeno played his best match in the final Group H match against Shakhtar Donetsk. He scored a brace and bagged a couple of assists against the Ukrainian outfit, propelling Porto to a 5-3 victory.

#2 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) — 9 Goal Contributions

Vinicius Jr. Is One Of The Leading Goal Contributors In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Vinicius Jr Was One Of The Standout Players Of Champions League Semi-Finals

One of the finest attackers on the planet, Vinicius Jr. has been on the money this season, actively contributing to nine goals in the UEFA Champions League this term. The Real Madrid left-winger has so far scored five goals and provided four assists in eight appearances.

Vinicius Jr. was at his scintillating best in the semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich on April 30. The jet-heeled forward scored a brilliant brace to restrict the Bavarians to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — 11 Goal Contributions

Bayern Munich Ace Harry Kane Is The Leading Goal Contributor In Champions League This Season
Bayern Munich Man Harry Kane Is The Golden Shoe Leader With 70 points (35 goals)

Having been directly involved in 11 goals since the start of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season, Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane has clinched the top spot in the rankings. The England international has scored eight times and provided three assists in 11 matches in Europe this season.

Kane, who joined the Bavarians from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, delivered his finest performance in a 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Lazio. His brace allowed the German side to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and proceed to the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Arrow to top