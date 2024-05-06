World-class forwards turning on the style against the best teams on the continent — it has been another breathtaking UEFA Champions League campaign for fans and neutrals.

Before this week’s semi-final second legs, we are honoring those who brought the goods and highlighting their standout performances. Now, without further ado, let us take a quick look at the five players with the most goal involvements in the Champions League this season.

#5 Phil Foden (Manchester City) — 8 Goal Contributions

Kicking off the list is Manchester City‘s golden boy Phil Foden. The England international, who is enjoying his best-ever campaign in Man City’s colors, was in top shape in the UEFA Champions League before the elimination against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals. After featuring in eight matches, Foden left the competition with five goals and three assists.

Foden’s most impactful performance this season came in November, as he helped Manchester City avoid a Group G defeat to RB Leipzig. He chipped in with a goal and an assist as City picked up a 3-2 victory over the Bundesliga side.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (PSG) — 8 Goal Contributions

Arguably the best player in the world, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed the fourth spot on this list, having scored eight goals in 11 Champions League matches. No player has scored more than the Frenchman this season.

Mbappe, who fired a blank as PSG lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final first leg on May 1, has bagged two braces so far. However, the one against Barcelona in the quarter-final second leg was easily more important, as it helped PSG overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit and proceed to the next round with a 6-4 aggregate score.

#3 Wenderson Galeno (Porto) — 9 Goal Contributions

Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16 after losing to Arsenal on penalties. However, those few games were enough for Wenderson Galeno to prove his mettle. The 26-year-old scored five goals and claimed four assists in seven games in the Champions League, emerging as one of the most prolific players this season.

Galeno played his best match in the final Group H match against Shakhtar Donetsk. He scored a brace and bagged a couple of assists against the Ukrainian outfit, propelling Porto to a 5-3 victory.

#2 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) — 9 Goal Contributions

One of the finest attackers on the planet, Vinicius Jr. has been on the money this season, actively contributing to nine goals in the UEFA Champions League this term. The Real Madrid left-winger has so far scored five goals and provided four assists in eight appearances.

Vinicius Jr. was at his scintillating best in the semi-final first leg at Bayern Munich on April 30. The jet-heeled forward scored a brilliant brace to restrict the Bavarians to a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

#1 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — 11 Goal Contributions

Having been directly involved in 11 goals since the start of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season, Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane has clinched the top spot in the rankings. The England international has scored eight times and provided three assists in 11 matches in Europe this season.

Kane, who joined the Bavarians from Tottenham Hotspur last summer, delivered his finest performance in a 3-0 win in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Lazio. His brace allowed the German side to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and proceed to the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.