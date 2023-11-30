With only three points on the board after four games, Manchester United traveled to Turkey for their UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 5 clash with Galatasaray on Wednesday night (November 29). The Red Devils got off to an excellent start and looked certain to bring maximum points back from their trip, but a gritty Galatasaray refused to roll over and held them to a 3-3 draw.

Andre Onana Spills Cost Manchester United 2 Points At Galatasaray

Fourth-placed Manchester United needed to win at Galatasaray to give themselves a fighting chance of making it into the Champions League Round of 16. Erik ten Hag’s men showed said urgency early on, getting their noses in front through Alejandro Garnacho in the 11th minute. The Argentinian, who scored one of the finest goals in Premier League history against Everton over the weekend, applied a cool finish after Bruno Fernandes found him inside the area. Seven minutes after setting up Garnacho, Fernandes got on the scoresheet himself, scoring spectacularly from outside the box.

Just before the half-hour mark, Galatasaray pulled one back, and, once again, Fernandes had a role to play. He fouled Lucas Torreira about 25 yards away from the goal, giving the hosts a chance to equalize. Chelsea loanee Hakim Ziyech kept his free-kick low and true, comfortably beating Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana. The keeper surprisingly made no effort to stop the shot, despite having enough time to do so.

United scored their third goal of the game in the 55th minute, with Scott McTominay applying the finishing touch to Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s neat layoff at the near post. Seven minutes after United opened up a two-goal lead, the Turks cut their advantage in half, once again through a Ziyech free-kick. The winger went for the bottom-left corner with a low strike, which Onana managed to see all the way but still ended up spilling into his own net.

In the 71st minute, Galatasaray equalized for the first time on the night, with Kerem Akturkoglu producing a memorable curling finish into the roof of Onana’s net. Garnacho, McTominay, and Facundo Pellistri all came close to scoring the go-ahead goal for United, while Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha aimed a powerful right-footed effort straight at Onana. The Red Devils’ came the closest to the elusive winner in the 85th minute, when Fernandes’ excellent effort went behind after kissing the left post.

Manchester United’s Round-of-16 Chances Hang In The Balance After Galatasaray Draw

Following Wednesday’s 3-3 draw, United find themselves in a very tricky spot. They are in fourth place with only four points on the board and will face the mighty Bayern Munich in their final Group A game in December. To progress to the Round of 16, Ten Hag’s men must beat Bayern and hope FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray, who are both on five points, play out a draw on Matchday 6. A win for either team would ensure Manchester United’s elimination, irrespective of their result against Bayern.